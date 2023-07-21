City issues RFP for $3.8M investment in affordable housing options

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester announces the availability of $3,851,246 of funding for the development of affordable rental housing, permanent supportive housing, and non-congregate shelters.

The City’s goal is to increase options for affordable and supportive housing for “qualifying populations” and “low-income households,” as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The sources of funding will be HUD’s HOME Investment Partnership Program and the U.S. Treasury’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program.

Proposals will be due by 3 p.m. on August 24 and must be submitted to the Manchester Planning and Community Development Department.

For details, please refer to the full text of the RFP, which is below, and is also posted on the City of Manchester’s website.

Any questions regarding the RFP should be sent to Todd Fleming, Community Grants Manager, at tfleming@manchesternh.gov.