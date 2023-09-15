City honors Salvadorian independence

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester on Friday honored the Independence Day of El Salvador and National Hispanic Heritage Month with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

El Salvador gained independence with Spain along with several other Central American countries on Sept. 15, 1823, and broke off into their own countries several years later.

Friday’s event celebrated not only the independence of El Salvador but also the contributions of New Hampshire’s Latino Population, with speeches by New Hampshire State Representative Maria Perez (D-Milford) and Ward 5 Board of School Committee Member Jason Bonilla, both El Salvadorian natives.

Bonilla noted that the Latino community is “the biggest minority population in the state,” and spoke of the importance of being represented in leadership positions, and setting an example for children that Latino culture and community is a vital part of New Hampshire.

“It’s not the last time we’re going to continue to push and raise more flags for our Latin American brothers and sisters, and I think it would be huge to see more programs in Spanish so people are actually learning Spanish and learn how to communicate with our community,” he said.

Friday’s event was not the first national flag-raising ceremony at City Hall. Recently the flags of Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among others, have been raised as part of the city’s ongoing effort to celebrate its diverse roots.

“The more of these types of events we can have the better,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, who presented a proclamation to Perez. “We’re celebrating the diversity of our city, because that’s our biggest strength.”

Anyone interested in organizing a national flag-raising ceremony can obtain more information from the Office of the Mayor or City Clerk.