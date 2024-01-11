City health department Immunization clinic for Jan. 11 canceled

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department Cancels Immunization Clinic on January 11, 2024

Due to an unexpected staffing shortage, the Manchester Health Department is canceling immunization clinic on January 11, 2024.

The Health Department is closed on Monday, January 15 in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr – Civil Rights Day. Immunization clinical services will resume on Tuesday, January 16 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., as regularly scheduled.

For additional information, please call the Manchester Health Department at 603-624-6466 or see our schedule here.