City Gov’t This Week: busy BOSC, city budget decisions, new S. Willow ATM variance

Here’s a look at some of the things going on at meetings of Manchester’s city government boards for the week of June 7, 2020.

Expected Early Votes at the BOSC

On Monday, the Board of School Committee (BOSC) will follow up on a phone poll regarding signs indicating that school district’s athletic fields are for groups of up to 10 Manchester residents only. They will also follow up on a phone poll regarding construction plans to include fifth grade at Southside Middle School.

On both polls, At-Large BOSC Member James O’Connell was the only vote in opposition, with Ward 10 BOSC Member Jane Beaulieu not voting on the signage question.

Then on the consent agenda, the BOSC will hear reports from the BOSC Committee of Teaching and Learning on the proposed Dual Language Immersion Program.

In the proposal, first grade students at a particular school would spend half the day learning in English and the other half of the day learning in a target language, most likely Spanish or French.

Parents could choose to opt their child out of the program and students moving into the district after their child completes first grade would be given access to other schools. The students participating in the program expected to be proficient enough in the target language by high school to be ready for Advanced Placement or college-level classes in that target language.

BOSC Resolution on Commitment to Minorities

O’Connell has proposed a resolution recognizing historic social and educational inequities in the treatment of African-American and other minority populations and asks the school district to ensure the diversity of its students will be reflected in the district’s administration, staff, policies and extracurricular activities.

O’Connell has also requested a report on the impact of remote learning efforts in the district as well as the Aspen Family Portal.

Expected News from the Superintendent

In Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt’s updates to the board, expected topics include an update how Manchester’s schools have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amplify English Language Arts program, an update on professional development as well as a plan for high school graduation and the return to in-person learning.

Within the packet for the the BOSC’s meeting, a proposal for the return to in-person learning is outlined by 2Revolutions, one of the partner organizations of Manchester Proud.

Special Board of Aldermen Meeting on Tuesday

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet on Tuesday for a special meeting on Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations, highlighted by $163,042,499 for the city’s budget and $183,052,004 for the Manchester School District.

Ward 9 Alderman Michael Porter recommended at the June 2nd Board of Aldermen meeting that Tuesday’s meeting be held at Manchester Memorial High School given technical difficulties over the board’s video remote conferencing system and the need for clarity given the large amount of money being discussed.

In response to Porter’s request, Manchester City Clerk Matthew Normand indicated that it would cost approximately $1,000 to equip a room at Memorial for audio and live viewing on public access television would not be possible.

Additionally, it was unclear if the meeting would violate New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s emergency order limiting groups to 10 or fewer people.

Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday

