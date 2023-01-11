City firefighters respond to back-to-back electrical fire calls

MANCHESTER, NH – Two separate fire calls kept Manchester fire service crews busy Wednesday, with back-to-back calls, both determined to be electrical.

Crews were dispatched at 12:36 p.m. to 9 Elm Street to a reported building fire at the two-family residence.

Upon arrival, Engine 7 reported smoke coming from the front of the house and made entry through the front door with a hose line. The fire was found to be in the basement and firefighting operations commenced. There was some difficulty maneuvering due to “an abundance of basement storage,” according to the fire report.

Due to heavy smoke, heat and flames, firefighters were forced to exit the premises and water was applied exteriorly. After the bulk of the fire was extinguished, crews re-entered the building and brought the blaze under control at 1:20 p.m. A total of three attack lines were put into operation. The basement sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, while the rest of the two-story structure sustained heavy smoke damage. All occupants were out of the building upon arrival and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $25,000.

At 2:04 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to 266 Douglas St. for a reported fire.

Truck 6 was first on scene and smoke was reported coming from the two-story, two-family residence. The fire was located in the ceiling of a first-floor bedroom, coming from behind a light fixture. Flames were quickly extinguished, but extensive overhaul was required as the fire spread throughout the bedroom ceiling. Two lines from Engine 2 were used to bring the fire under control at 2:39 p.m. Three people were displaced from their home and no injuries were reported. After investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature. Damage was estimated at $15,000.

There were no injuries reported as a result of either incident.

