City fire and Fish & Game rescuers search Merrimack after man seen jumping from Granite Street Bridge

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Manchester Fire Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Manchester Fire & Rescue searching the Merrimack River after a report of someone in the water. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Rescuers spent several hours searching the Merrimack River for a man who was seen jumping from the Granite Street Bridge Tuesday.

At about 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 13 city fire and rescue personnel were dispatched following a report of a man who jumped from the South side of the Eastbound span of the Granite Street Bridge.

Witnesses on the bridge confirmed they saw the man jump and had a visual on him for approximately 200 meters when they lost sight of him. 

Incident Command was established by Car 1 on arrival. Companies launched both boats and focused on the area from the bridge southerly to Fisher Cat’s boat ramp. Engine and truck companies searched the shoreline along the river on foot while MPD searched with a drone.  

Fish and Game was notified and arrived on scene at approximately 8:41 a.m. MFD continued searches until 10:15 a.m. At that point, the incident was turned over to Fish & Game as a body recovery. 

MFD will continue to support Fish & Game’s dive operations throughout the incident.  

Civilian Injuries: One adult male 

 Emergency Service Injuries: No reported injuries at this time. 

 Special Circumstances: Swift water, cold temperatures. 

 Incident Commanders: Battalion Chief Jonathan Fosher

 

