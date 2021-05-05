City expands tax exemption eligibility requirements for elderly and disabled residents

MANCHESTER, NH – The city is making a change to tax exemptions recently approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, expanding the eligibility requirements for elderly and disabled Manchester residents.

The announcement, made Wednesday by Mayor Joyce Craig, applies to elderly and disabled residents for whom income limits are increasing from $37,000 to $41,000 for single individuals, and from $50,000 to $55,000 for married individuals. Asset limits are increasing from $90,000 to $100,000 for single individuals and $115,000 to $130,000 for married individuals.

“For the first time since 2014, we’re making elderly and disabled tax exemptions available to more Manchester residents,” said Craig. “This will help many of our seniors who lived on low and fixed incomes, while the costs they face, especially with healthcare and housing, continue to grow. I encourage everyone who thinks they may qualify to contact the Assessor’s Office.”

To qualify for the elderly exception, a person must be 65 years or older as of April 1, must be a resident of New Hampshire for three consecutive years on or before April 1, must be the owner of record of the property in question and must have income and assets that do not exceed the above limits.

To qualify for the exemption for the disabled, a person must be eligible for payments under Title II or Title XVI of the federal Social Security Act, must have been a New Hampshire resident for at least 5 years as of April 1, must be the owner of record as of April 1 and must have income and assets that do not exceed the above limits.

Individuals that did not submit an application for the elderly or disabled exemption by the April 15th deadline because their income and assets exceeded the prior limits will now have until Friday, June 18th to file an application under the new income and asset limits. Anyone with additional questions can contact the Assessor’s Office at (603) 624-6520 or visit our website at https://www.manchesternh.gov/D epartments/Assessors/Exemption s-and-Credits