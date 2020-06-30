City, diocese report ‘productive’ meeting on alternative to demolition of Chandler House

MANCHESTER, NH – After five years of inertia, a demolition permit and a public outpouring of support for a movement to “save” a historic home, the needle may be moving in the direction of salvation for the Chandler House.

On Tuesday the Diocese of Manchester released a statement jointly with Mayor Joyce Craig’s office that was brief but upbeat:

“Today, Bishop Peter Libasci, Mayor Joyce Craig, and other representatives of the City and the Diocese of Manchester had a productive and enlightening conversation regarding the Chandler House. We look forward to continuing to work together to try and find a mutually-agreed upon resolution that works for the Diocese, St. Hedwig Parish, and the greater Manchester community.”

On Sunday a protest outside the historic home brought out dozens of supporters carrying signs and calling for Bishop Libasci to reverse his decision to have the Chandler House demolished.

Meanwhile, a group organized on Facebook to spearhead last weekend’s protest is holding a second demonstration July 1 outside the Union Street rectory.