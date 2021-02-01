City declares snow emergency – find out where to park, and where not to, as nor’easter moves in

MANCHESTER, NH – Finally, a snow worth preparing for. It may not be the biggest snow ever, but in a snow season that has mostly sputtered, the weather radar is showing a significant snow event for Monday night into Tuesday. Good news for skiers. Everyone else who grapples with where to park knows the drill – or should, by now.

You can read more on the storm from meteorologist Rick Gordon here, including an interactive radar map.

In the meantime, the city has declared a snow emergency in order to allow Public Works crews to clear the streets. That means no parking on city streets between 10 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Also, all trash collection services for Tuesday, February 2, 2021, are suspended. Collection will be delayed 24 hours for the remainder of the week.

Upon declaration of a Snow Emergency, any vehicle parked on the streets will be towed and impounded.

Snow Emergency parking information is available here, on the city’s website including the location of designated parking areas on both the east and west sides of the river.

The City makes three locations available for free parking during snow emergencies:

Victory Parking Garage, located at Amherst and Chestnut Streets.

Pearl Street Parking, located off Orange Street between Elm and Chestnut Streets

NEW LOCATION – BEHIND West Side Arena located at 2 Electric Street.

Call the Highway Department at 603-624-6444 with any questions

Vehicles that are impounded will be stored at the City’s Vehicle Impoundment Area, located in Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street. In order to recover an impounded vehicle, the owner will be required to present proof of ownership and make a payment of $110 in cash. Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours will be subject to additional towing and storage charges.

Go to www.manchesternh.gov/snow to sign up for automatic e-mail or text notifications of Snow Emergencies.