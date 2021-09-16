City crews, police tighten up curfews at city parks, clear abandoned belongings from Victory Park

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Chief Alan Aldenberg on Wednesday showed up at Victory Park along with several officers to assist workers from the DPW and Parks and Recreation in cleaning up abandoned belongings. The items were left behind after people who’d been sleeping there were given notice by the city to move along.

Before the start of the school year, Bronstein park near Central High School was cleaned up and about a dozen homeless people who normally congregated at the park moved a few blocks away, to Victory Park.

Victory Park is located across from the city library and New England College. Several makeshift tents, along with bicycles, umbrellas from restaurants, and trash were left behind. An electrical box that controls the lighting had been pulled off a wall.

People in the park were asked by the city to gather their belongings and given an opportunity to remove items. Anything that remained was removed and placed in a waiting garbage truck.

State of New Hampshire officials recently removed an encampment located near Exit 4 on-ramp off Second Street by request of Manchester Health Department and city officials after complaints came in about it, including from Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann, who brought the matter to the board during a meeting earlier this month. At that time, Mayor Joyce Craig told Hirschmann the city was already working on it.

Pedestrians walking to and from the encampment regularly walk across the highway on-ramp and 293 to access the location. The city cited it as a dangerous situation, and some people have moved from the camp after eviction signs were posted.