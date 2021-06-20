City Campaign Roundup: Endorsements by Wieczorek, Bolduc, EMILY’s List

It’s June 20, 2021. Here’s what’s been going on recently on the campaign trail for the 2021 Manchester municipal election.

EMILY’s List endorses Craig

On Wednesday, a political action committee aiming to elect pro-choice Democratic women, endorsed Mayor Joyce Craig for re-election this fall.

“I’m honored to have the support of EMILY’s List for my re-election campaign,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Despite the unprecedented challenges of the past year, our community remained resilient. I’m running for Mayor to ensure our city fully recovers from this pandemic, builds upon our progress, and creates a stronger Manchester.”

“As mayor, Joyce Craig is committed to tackling the city’s challenges head on through collaboration with residents, businesses, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations. Joyce has proven her leadership during COVID-19 and recovery efforts, making Manchester a statewide leader in economic development. EMILY’s List is proud to endorse Mayor Craig in her re-election campaign,” said Sarah Curmi, vice president of state and local campaigns at EMILY’s List.

Girard endorsed by Bolduc

This week, former At-Large Alderman and BOSC Member and mayoral candidate Rich Girard was endorsed by retired U.S. General and 2020 U.S. Senate Candidate Don Bolduc.

Bolduc based his endorsement on Girard’s experience, policy positions in education and understanding of the city’s issues.

“I truly believe Girard’s plan to revitalize Manchester’s education system will be the new standard for cities all across the state. It’s clear that new ideas and experienced individuals are needed in our state’s education hubs,” said Bolduc. “The future of Manchester will be determined by the education improvements made now. It’s clear Manchester students need a personalized education system that puts each child in the best setting to succeed. I have no doubt Rich will lead the way in this effort.”

This week, Girard also released a statement denouncing the defund police movement after the NH Youth Movement held a Defund the Police event in front of Manchester City Hall earlier this month. It was one of several such rallies held across the state.

“The rule of law is the cornerstone of our Republic and of a civil society that protects the rights and lives of citizens. Our police officers are fundamental to maintaining the law and order that guarantees those rights,” said Girard. “We need to defend them, not defund them. Pitting their funding against other policy preferences, whatever they may be, is needlessly divisive, undermines public safety and is utterly unacceptable.”

Sullivan endorsed by Wieczorek

On Friday, former Manchester Mayor Raymond Wieczorek endorsed former New Hampshire State Representative and Assistant NH House Majority Leader Victoria Sullivan in her quest for mayor this fall.

“Victoria is the leader we need right now for the Manchester we love,” said Wieczorek.“She will support city budgets that stay under the tax cap and that won’t bankrupt taxpayers. She will work directly with our Police Department and give them the support to prevent crimes rather than just cleaning up after them. She will tackle the worsening homelessness crisis once-and-for-all. She will work on a Manchester solution that doesn’t buckle to a left-wing national agenda. Victoria will be a listening Mayor and a Mayor of the people, which is why I enthusiastically support her in her campaign.”

Wieczorek served five terms as mayor in the 1990s and then served on the New Hampshire Governor’s Council from 2002 to 2012.

This week, Sullivan also formerly announced her public safety plan. The full plan can be seen here.