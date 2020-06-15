City Arts Nashua has heART! Expressing life with COVID through creativity and art auction

How is City Arts Nashua meeting the challenge to spur creativity and hope and to stay connected to the community during the pandemic?

We are holding an online art auction featuring the art of some local luminaries to inspire you, and holding a public art project via social media channels. Our #CITYheARTSNASHUA public art project is a way to share and collect work that we will at some point gather and share in a public way as a way to show and appreciate our community’s response to the pandemic.

WHAT: Art for Art’s Sake online art auction, featuring and celebrating the art of Meri Goyette and Herb Mosher

In time for graduation season, Father’s Day, wedding season, birthdays and, just for YOU – give and receive the gift of great, long-lasting, locally made and inspiring art that also supports our cultural mission and projects in the Nashua region.

We are featuring the wonderful pieces by Nashua’s own Meri Goyette and Herb Mosher, two distinctive and beloved nonagenarian artists who create different kinds of but equally dramatic and compelling work. Goyette, a longtime patron of the arts, has been busy all through 2020 making new and colorful abstract collages, and she calls this delightful series “Cut and Paste.” Herb Mosher, prolific all through his career in various kinds of artmaking, recently retired from running his The Framery shop and gallery in downtown Nashua, which he owned for over 50 years. We celebrate them both, among others and other selected kinds of art, in this online auction, which is part of our upcoming 7th Annual Meri Goyette Arts Awards and Champagne Luncheon scheduled for November 8, 2020, rescheduled from April 2020 because of the pandemic.

WHAT: #CITYheARTSNASHUA project

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted our daily lives and routines. It presented a challenge to our financial, physical, emotional, and spiritual health.

The good news: We are getting through it AND art heals! The arts can allow you to share your unique experience, your unique point of view, during this truly extraordinary time. City Arts Nashua would love to have submissions from people in every aspect of life in our area: from medical professionals, senior citizens and high school seniors, to parents, kids and teachers, chefs, mail carriers, delivery people and utility workers to neighbors, veterinarians, veterans, the homeless, favorite store-owners and more.

We have been asking people to show us how they’re feeling *in the moment* in various ways on our social media channels, whether with a scribble, a doodle, a painting, a work in progress, a song, a sonnet or poem, whatever it may be – a scene, a flower, a bird, a detail of nature, a sunset, something right in front of them.

Whatever way people express themselves right now, we have asked people to share it with us. We also encourage people who do not usually make art, play an instrument, dance, sing, or act to try something new and share it with us. Works in progress are also welcome.

If someone who doesn’t use social media wants to participate, they can also submit their piece and thoughts to info@cityartsnashua.org or allegra.boverman@gmail.com

Also, don’t forget, besides our 7th Arts Awards Luncheon, we are planning our 16thArtWalk, to be held on October 17 and 18, 2020. Details are forthcoming about our plans for this great set of artful events throughout downtown.

We have a more detailed discussion of the #CITYheARTSNASHUA project and more about our art auction on our website: http://www.cityartsnashua.org

ABOUT CITY ARTS NASHUA:

City Arts Nashua formed in 2004 and is a volunteer arts services organization with a 501(c)3 IRS non-profit designation. Its mission is to enrich quality of life by providing leadership to support and strengthen arts and culture in the Nashua region. City Arts Nashua helps expand and provide visibility for greater Nashua’s artistic and cultural community. It promotes, advocates, networks, produces events and projects, fundraises, and provides fiscal sponsorships. In addition, City Arts Nashua works closely with the Nashua Arts Commission, with local arts individuals and groups, community organizations, business, government and with State and national arts organizations. Among other events, City Arts Nashua produces ArtWalk, Nashua’s most celebrated art event every fall, now in its 16thyear, and the Meri Goyette Art Awards and Luncheon, recognizing contributions to the arts of non-artist community members and organizations, now in its 7th year. City Arts Nashua successfully led the effort to restore three important murals in Nashua, including, in 2016 Margaret’s View of Nashua by renowned artist Lucienne Bloch; in 2013, Vivian’s Dream, by Nashua mural artist Barbara Andrews; and, in 2015, the Yankee Flyer Diner by Nashua native and former Artist Laureate of New Hampshire, James Aponovich. City Arts Nashua was the fiscal sponsor of the planned Nashua Performing Arts Center until that organization reached independence. City Arts Nashua served as the fiscal sponsor of the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, for 11 years; NISS is now independent and in its 13th year, and is the only such international sculpture symposium in the United States. As of 2019, City Arts Nashua now also administers an “Art Every Day” mini-grant to provide resources and art supplies to organizations, educators and others who are working to create art and arts programs and need the means and materials to do so.