City announces second round of community event/activity grants

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Government 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announced the city will be accepting a second round of funding grants for community-based projects and events, following a first round announced in February.

During the first round of funding, 29 different community groups and nonprofits received funds totaling $253,862.98. Awardees were selected by a committee made up of representatives from the Department of Planning and Community Development, Department of Public Works, Office of Economic Development, Health Department, and the Office of the City Clerk.

Funding came through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding given to the city last year.

“The first round of recipients used their grant money for dozens of exciting community programs and initiatives such as community wide celebrations with live music, food and dancing; athletic opportunities with soccer, basketball and disc golf; and neighborhood improvements including community gardens, murals and bike racks.” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m excited to see what else our community brings forward with this next round of funding.”

Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 per grant for community-based projects and events that contribute to economic development and tourism and support a vibrant and healthy community. All applicants are required to provide a minimum 25% match for each project or event, which can include direct funding, in-kind donations or volunteer hours.

Grant applications can be found here.

Completed applications can be emailed to PCD@manchesternh.gov with the subject line “CEAG Application”, or mailed to City of Manchester, Planning and Community Development, Attn: CEAG Application, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101.

Anyone with questions can e-mail pcd@manchesternh.gov or call (603) 792-6725.

