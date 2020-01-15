City announces new initiative celebrating centennial of NH primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the City of Manchester announced its plan to celebrate Manchester’s role in the 100th anniversary of the First in the Nation Primary.

In partnership with Elm Street-based Orbit Group and other local organizations, the city’s plan includes trolley tours, a trivia night at the Rex Theatre, a social media scavenger hunt and other events aim to encourage local residents and visits to engage in the political process and celebrate Manchester’s pivotal role in American political history.

“As the largest city in New Hampshire, Manchester receives a lot of attention during the First in the Nation Primary,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “It’s an exciting time for Queen City residents, presidential candidates and the national press – and this year for the 100th Anniversary, we’ll host events across the city to commemorate the political role Manchester has played over the last century.”

Details on the initiative and other Manchester-based First in the Nation Primary information can be found online at mhtfitn.com.