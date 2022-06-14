City announces $3.4 million for affordable housing development

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and the Manchester Department of Planning and Community Development announced a $3.4 million request for proposals (RFP) to develop affordable housing units in the city.

Funding for the grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME-ARP Program ($1.9 million) and the State and Local Federal Relief Funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act ($1.5 million)

The funds may be used for the development of non-congregate shelter, new affordable rental units or rehabilitation of existing units for “qualifying populations” and “low-income households” as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The announcement follows various other grant programs announced by Craig’s office in recent months relating to topics like supporting small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and organizations seeking to put on events or projects that improve the community.

Housing is one of the biggest challenges facing Manchester residents, and we continue to make significant investments in affordable housing options within the city,” said Craig. “The funds are available for housing projects of all sizes – both large and small – and I encourage all developers and organizations who want to be a part of the solution to submit a proposal.”

All requests will be reviewed by a selection committee composed of the Director of the Planning and Community Development Department, the Director of Homeless Initiatives, and a representative from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen CIP Committee, and a representative from the Manchester Housing Commission who will then make recommendations to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for final approval.

Last year through this RFP process, the City of Manchester utilized more than $2.7 million of federal HOME funds to develop or renovate 152 affordable housing units through Manchester Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Neighborworks Southern New Hampshire, and Waypoint.

Proposals are due by 3:00 P.M. on July 15th, 2022, and must be submitted to the Department of Planning and Community Development in City Hall.

A copy of the RFP can be found below.

