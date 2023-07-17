City activates emergency operations, responds to more than 80 water-related calls

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin described the constant demand for services Sunday after a busy day of emergency operations related to flash flooding. As of 5 p.m. various city personnel had responded to more than 80 calls, all relating to water problems.

“I’m actually getting some water out of my own basement at the moment,” said Cashin.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center was activated and continues to monitor the situation, Cashin said.

Personnel from police, fire, the highway department and the mayor’s office were all coordinating throughout the day Sunday as a steady stream of calls for assistance came in.

Compared with some other areas of New Hampshire where reports of road collapses and washouts were going around, Cashin said the city was doing well, all things considered.

“The worst of it right now might be the area on Bridge Street Extension at Watts Avenue,” Cashin said, explaining that Cemetery Brook, which is the outlet to the Merrimack River for Stevens Pond, is at maximum capacity.

The entrance to Padden Field at Stephen’s Pond Park has been roped off.

With the ground saturated and more rain expected Tuesday, Cashin says it’s a “wait and see” situation when it comes to more flooding. For now, however, the city has fared relatively well.



“I can’t say enough about all the city workers who have been out there all day working hard to make sure everyone is safe and all the issues are taken care of,” Cashin said.