Cinemagic movie theaters to go permanently dark

BEDFORD, NH – After announcing its Cinemagic theatres were going to take a brief intermission until spring, Bedford-based Zyacorp on Monday announced it was closing all of its Cinemagic theaters across New Hampshire, Maine and Mass.

In a statement released Monday to its thousands of “cinemagicians,” the movie-house faithful who’ve continued to attend showings even through COVID-19, the company said “there are no plans to reopen,” and thanked patrons who were with them for more than 20 years.

“We thank you for being part of our family. It has been an honor and a privilege to provide our communities with the magic of cinema,” said the statement in closing.