Cinde Warmington testifies in support of constitutional amendment for reproductive freedom

CONCORD, NH – Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington on Wednesday testified before the House Judiciary Committee in support of CACR 23, the constitutional amendment to guarantee the right to safe, legal abortion in the state of New Hampshire.

“Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it has become increasingly dangerous to be pregnant in America,” said Warmington. “We’re even seeing attempts by this committee later today to enact a 15 day abortion ban on the people of New Hampshire. I support this constitutional amendment because it would ensure all Granite Staters have the freedom to make their own reproductive health care decisions without government interference. We cannot wait. We must act today to protect our fundamental rights.”

Warmington’s Republican opponents both have staunchly anti-abortion records. In the US Senate, Kelly Ayotte supported a national abortion ban and helped Donald Trump cement a conservative majority on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. In the State Senate, Chuck Morse crafted New Hampshire’s current abortion ban and voted against adding exceptions for rape and incest to the bill.

Councilor Warmington’s full testimony is below: