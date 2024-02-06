Cinde Warmington earns Karen Ebel endorsement

Concord, NH – Today, Democratic Leader Pro Tempore and State Representative Karen Ebel (D-New London) announced her endorsement of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington for Governor.

“Cinde is a proven leader who knows how to win tough battles. As the only Democrat on the Executive Council, Cinde has stood up for reproductive freedom, public education, democracy, and more,” said Democratic Leader Pro Tempore and State Representative Karen Ebel. “With Cinde at the top of our ticket, we will take back the corner office, flip the legislature, and deliver for Granite Staters. When we elect her as our next governor, she will continue to fight hard for our rights and ensure we all have the opportunity to live free and thrive.”

“Representative Ebel has dedicated her career to defending abortion access, protecting our environment, lowering energy costs, and keeping public money in public schools. Together, we have worked to clean up landfills and combat PFAS contamination across the state,” said Warmington. “I am honored to earn Representative Ebel’s endorsement and the support of so many other New Hampshire Democrats who are fighting for hardworking Granite Staters. As governor, I will continue to work with her to build a New Hampshire where everyone can thrive.”

Representative Ebel’s endorsement adds to Warmington’s extensive list of supporters who are current or former members of New Hampshire’s State House, State Senate, and Executive Council. Her campaign for the corner office has been endorsed by Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, Senator Becky Whitley, Senator Donovan Fenton, Senator Sue Prentiss, Mayor Jay Kahn, Mayor Byron Champlin, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Mayor Dale Girard, as well as hundreds of other state and local leaders, activists, and grassroots voters from across New Hampshire’s 10 counties.

A full list of Warmington’s endorsements can be found here.