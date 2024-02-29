Cinde Warmington Earns Endorsement of SEA/SEIU Local 1984

Concord, NH – Today, the SEA/SEIU Local 1984 announced their endorsement of Cinde Warmington’s campaign for governor. SEA/SEIU Local 1984 represents more than 10,000 state, county, municipal, and private sector employees, who are all committed to defending and improving the varied and critical services they provide for the Granite State’s citizens and visitors.

“Councilor Warmington’s steadfast commitment to New Hampshire’s workforce and her dedication to enhancing the lives of all Granite Staters have been truly inspiring,” said Rich Gulla, President of SEA/SEIU Local 1984. “We have full confidence in her support for us. Having collaborated extensively during her tenure on the Council, we deeply value her bipartisan leadership approach. We enthusiastically endorse her gubernatorial candidate in the NH Democratic Primary for these reasons.”

“I am so proud to earn the support of SEA/SEIU Local 1984 and hardworking state employees across New Hampshire,” said Cinde Warmington. “The prosperity of our country was created by organized labor and union workers who fought for reasonable work hours, safe working conditions, and fair wages. From my very first days on the Executive Council, I’ve stood with workers and labor leaders, and as governor, I will always put workers’ rights at the forefront where they belong.”

SEA/SEIU’s endorsement adds to Warmington’s extensive list of supporters. Her campaign for the corner office has been endorsed by former Governor Howard Dean, former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, former Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, Senator Becky Whitley, Senator Donovan Fenton, Senator Sue Prentiss, Mayor Jay Kahn, Mayor Byron Champlin, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Mayor Dale Girard, as well as hundreds of other state and local leaders, activists, and grassroots voters from across New Hampshire’s 10 counties.

