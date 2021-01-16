Christmas tree curbside pickup in Manchester this week only

MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s annual curbside Christmas tree pick-up service will take place this week only.

Christmas trees are collected curbside on the third week of January (Jan. 18-22) on your regular trash pick-up day. Ornamentation must be removed. Artificial trees are not taken.

The Drop Off Facility also accepts natural Christmas trees from residential permit-holders for free, year-round. The City’s transfer station also accepts yard waste throughout the year. Restrictions apply. Yard waste fees are waived for residential customers from December through March.

Learn how you can use yard waste and certain food scraps to compost at home and produce a rich soil amendment for your garden.

The Drop Off Facility at 500 Dunbarton Road accepts most wastes and recyclables generated in Manchester. Face masked recommended within six feet of another person.

Hours of Operation

The Drop Off Facility is open during the following times (except holidays):

Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

First and third Saturdays of the month, 7:30 a.m.– 1 p.m,

To speak to an attendant, please call (603) 624-6504.

Permits and Fees

An annual use permit is required. Permits may be purchased at the facility only. Consult the fee schedule for eligibility requirements, permit fees, facility guidelines, and disposal charges. Only cash and checks are accepted.

Allowed

The following materials are accepted at the Drop Off Facility:

Automotive and rechargeable batteries, tires and waste oil

Bulky items (such as furniture and rugs)

Construction/demolition debris and trash

Electronics

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent lamps and ballasts

Household trash and recyclables

Mercury thermostats

Metal scrap (including appliances such as refrigerators and stoves)

Paint (LATEX ONLY)

Propane tanks (maximum of 100 lbs)

Yard waste (logs are accepted, but no stumps or large roots)

Not Allowed

The following materials are not accepted at the Drop Off Facility:

Asbestos

Hazardous wastes, except for those listed above*

Fill (i.e., soils and rocks)

*household hazardous wastes may be disposed of at special collection events

The use of automated dump bodies is restricted to loads of yard waste only.

Recycling at the Drop Off Facility

There is no charge or permit required for residents to dispose of household recyclables. Items taken include: container plastics #1 – 7, except Styrofoam and PVC; tin; steel; aluminum; glass; paper; and cardboard. Paper and cardboard must be separated from other items.

Trash Carts

City of Manchester trash carts in 35g, 65g, and 95g sizes may be purchased at the Drop Off Facility. They come with a limited, ten-year warranty from the date of manufacture. Call the facility directly for assistance in determining whether your container is still under warranty.

Recycling Carts

Recycling carts are available for onsite pickup only by owners and tenants of downtown collection zone properties. They must be purchased at the facility. To determine if you fall within the downtown collection zone, contact the Highway Division.

Municipal customers outside of downtown who wish to participate in curbside recycling may sign up for a free recycling cart.

Did You Know?

The City works with local businesses and the Northeast Resource Recovery Association to reuse, recycle or compost much of the material taken to the Drop Off Facility. Read What Happens to Items I Bring to the Drop Off Facility?.