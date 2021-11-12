‘Choose Love’ bus tour rolls into Manchester’s Gill Stadium Nov. 13 for free family fun and wellness

MANCHESTER, NH – The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, a non-profit organization that promotes mental health for children and adults, is bringing its “Choose Love – On the Move” wellness tour to Manchester’s Gill Stadium this Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

This is a free event with local partners including several city departments, as well as Gear Up, the Granite YMCA, I’ve Got Your Back, and Amoskeag Health, among many others.

The Manchester Stop this Saturday is part of a statewide tour to promote wellness, community and love. There will be a stop in Derry on Nov. 15 and a stop in Nashua on Nov. 18.

“We are thrilled that Choose Love selected Manchester as one of the stops on its bus tour,” said Jenn Gillis, Assistant Superintendent at Manchester School District. “We’re indebted to all of our community partners for what they do for our students and community, and this event is another great opportunity to highlight what we can do when we come together.”

The Choose Love tour is intended to bring hope, healing, and inspiration to communities across the state. Each stop of the tour will include “Choose Love” lessons and strategies for both children and adults as well as activities, food and beverages, vendors and performances.

Scarlett Lewis, founder and chief officer of the movement, will speak about her journey and encourage the community to make the world a peaceful and more loving place. Her son Jesse was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy when he was a 6-year-old first-grader. Lewis will also sign copies of her new book, “From Sandy Hook to the World: How the Choose Love Movement Transforms Lives.”

The tour comes in response to the rise in stress, anxiety, isolation and fatigue in children and adults due to COVID-19. It aims to support the mental health needs of educators, students, families and the community at large. You can find more information about Choose Love at chooselovemovement.org.