Child injured after fall from third-floor window

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Fire, police, and AMR ambulance responded to a report of a child who fell from a third-floor window at 1458 Elm Street Saturday.

Engine 5 arrived at the scene at about 10:30 a.m. and immediately requested a pediatric trauma alert at the Elliot Hospital for a child about 7-years-old who fell from a window and struck a bulkhead beneath.

An additional AMR ambulance and Paramedic Supervisor were added to the call and responded. Shortly after arriving at the scene the ambulance, paramedic supervisor, and firefighters rushed the child to the hospital.

Initial reports were that the child was conscious and breathing but not alert. It is unknown the specific injuries they suffered or their current medical condition.

Manchester Police officers secured the scene and waited for the arrival of detectives to arrive. Detectives took photos from the outside of the sizeable 4-story apartment building and took measurements to document the distance of the fall.

Police have not released any official information.