Child injured after being struck by police cruiser

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are being assisted by New Hampshire State Police in investigating a Manchester cruiser that struck an 11-year-old boy Saturday.

Police immediately requested Manchester Fire and AMR to the scene on Maple Street just North of Dix Street at 3 p.m.

The child was transported to the Elliot Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, and his sister who was not involved accompanied him in the ambulance.

At the scene an unmarked cruiser was stopped at an angle appearing it veered to the left in an attempt to avoid the child who ran into the street. A shoe and other personal belongings were lying on the ground. No visible damage or marks could be seen on the cruiser.

Manchester Police immediately shut down Maple Street and surrounded the accident scene with crime scene tape.

Manchester Police notified state police of the accident and requested that they handle the investigation to prevent any conflict of interest.

Witnesses stated at the scene that a dog scared the child who ran into the street to avoid the dog. When the child ran into the street he was struck by the cruiser which was traveling north on Maple Street which is has two lanes and is a one-way street.

At this time state police accident reconstruction team is at the scene and conducting the investigation. At this time it appears the child did not suffer any major physical injuries.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.