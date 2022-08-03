Chief Parent set to retire after 33 years with MFD

Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Police & Fire 0

Manchester Department Fire Chief Andre "Andy" Parent.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted with regret the upcoming retirement of Manchester Fire Department Chief Andre “Andy” Parent.

Parent has been a firefighter for nearly 36 years, with 33 of those years coming in Manchester following a short stint in Derry.

“(Working in Manchester has) been an incredible experience, this has been the best job ever. If I could turn back time and go back to day one, I would,” he said. “It’s been an incredible ride, I’ve made some incredible friends and it’s been an incredible experience.”

Although he had a relatively short stint as chief, appointed to the job last spring, he saw his time in the role as a welcome capstone to his career.

“I knew I wouldn’t be the fire chief long, but I set the department up with the leaders that the department needs,” he said. “Still, I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

Parent is uncertain what he’ll pursue next in retirement, saying he’ll take a couple of months to decompress, likely spending time fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. However, he does expect to volunteer for veterans’ organizations at some point in the future, reflecting his four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Parent’s retirement will become official on Sept. 1, 2022.

