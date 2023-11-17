Chief Cashin says cancer screenings successful

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Chief Ryan J. Cashin of the Manchester Fire Department is proud to announce that the Department has completed the first phase of Firefighter Cancer Screenings.

“Due to the efforts of the Manchester Fire Department, Dartmouth Hitchcock, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, I can say that the screenings were successful. Due to this early screening program, one department member is cancer-free today,” he said. “Every day, the Manchester Fire Department responds to the citizens of this great city with the single purpose of saving lives. It is an honor to announce that we saved the life of one of our own members.”

Research shows that firefighters are also at increased risk of developing skin cancer as a likely result of the numerous chemicals that they are exposed to on the job and in their protective clothing. According to the IAFF, cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters and accounts for more than 65% of line-of-duty deaths recorded each year.

“The cancer screening pilot program between Dartmouth, Anthem, and the Manchester Fire Department was a success. As the data shows, firefighters are at a higher risk of developing cancer. This is a monumental first step in protecting those firefighters that protect our communities” stated the Manchester Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 856.

“In keeping with the mission of Dartmouth Health, to provide the best possible care and the promotion of health initiatives throughout the communities of New Hampshire it serves, we have been proud to be part of this important pilot program of cancer screening for the Manchester Firefighters,” said Todd A. Noce, DO, Regional Medical Director of Radiology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Southern Region. “The duties of being a firefighter not only puts them in immediate risks of harm, but also long term health risk of cancer from repeated environmental exposures. To see that this screening program has already provided successful early detection of cancer to the members of the Manchester Fire Department is a testament to the importance of such a program and highlights the need to provide expanded cancer screening to fire departments throughout the state of New Hampshire.”

“The City of Manchester stands with the Manchester Fire Department — and all our first responders — as they put their lives on the line to protect ours,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This first-in-the-state early cancer screening program is doing exactly what we had hoped, identifying cancer at an early stage, allowing for faster and more effective treatment. I applaud our partners at Dartmouth Health, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and leadership at MFD who have made this program possible. I hope other cities, and the entire State of New Hampshire, adopt this program and invest in the health and well-being of firefighters.”

Results from screenings