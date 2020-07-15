Chief Capano: ‘I’m very concerned with the uptick in shootings in the city’

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are actively working on multiple shooting investigations, and urge the public to be cooperative if they have information that could help the investigation process.

There have been three shootings in four days and several reports of gunfire heard in different parts of the city. In many of these incidents, those involved are less than cooperative, making it extremely difficult for investigators to get the information they need to bring the responsible parties to justice, Capano said in a new release issued Wednesday.

An investigation is currently underway into an early-morning shooting on Central Street. The NH Attorney General’s office is involved and has classified the incident as a “suspicious death.”

In the past 30 days there have been 10 shootings, two of which resulted in death. Four others left people injured. Year to date, Manchester has had three homicides, compared to four during the same time period last year. There were six throughout all of 2019.

“I’m very concerned with the uptick in shootings in the city. Our officers are out there every day working to keep our community safe, the senseless shootings and reckless behavior of those involved is nothing more than a complete disregard for our citizens,” says Chief Carlo Capano.

We ask that anyone who has information about these crimes, come forward. Manchester Police work hard to conduct thorough investigations and often times the public’s help is a vital part of the process. The lack of cooperation only allows for violent criminals to remain on our streets longer, putting more people in danger.

“The refusal to give investigators pertinent information makes it nearly impossible to solve these cases,” says Capano. “It ultimately allows those responsible to continue with their reckless behavior. As a community, we have to come together and work collaboratively to prevent these shootings from continuing. “