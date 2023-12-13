Chews Life Now! Have a Very Vegan Christmas

Tuesday, December 12, 2023
A feast for the eyes – and your good health: Canape platter! (See detailed instructions below.)

I know what a lot of you are thinking. This is the time of year when it won’t hurt to cheat a little and you’re right!  It’s the holidays. Duh! So, while I wouldn’t normally endorse sugar, processed plant-based foods from the frozen section – they’re really high in fats and sodium – or vegan cheeses and spreads for the same reasons, you don’t want to fall off the vegan wagon.  

For one thing, dairy proteins will stay in your system long after the party.  According to one article in Healthline, up to three weeks. Real charcuterie boards with nitrate-laced cured meats with salami, prosciutto, and pepperoni? Save those for the Grinch. Over 800 peer-reviewed studies show a cancer correlation.  

On the other hand, you shouldn’t have to feel like a food freak from a culinary sideshow because you’ve chosen the healthy party plan. In fact, why not bring your own fabulous holiday vegan canape platter?  That way you can eat whatever you want from its generous presentation without questioning the source while educating others just how tasty and satisfying the vegan life can be.

Eat to live it up; don’t live to eat! 

Canape Directions:

  1. Vegan Chocolate Peppermint Granola Bark
  2. French-style Gherkins
  3. Mini Potatoes Scooped with Vegan Sour Cream and Fresh Chives
  4. Vegan Crackers (Most crackers are vegan; get a variety)
  5. Vegan Cheese (I used a “star” cookie cutter)
  6. Hummus
  7. Pistachios (Or whatever you like)
  8. Mandarin Orange Slices 
  9. Vegan Meatballs and marinara (I used Jack & Annie’s from frozen section)
  10. Vegan Multi-grain Crackers
  11. Scatter Olives & Raspberries Throughout

Appetizer Wreath

Directions: This one is fun to make and worth the time to assemble. Using bamboo skewers, cut 5” lengths – I used garden shears to cut mine – and alternate a collection of 5-8 items.  I used jarred pearl onions, jarred sweet peppers, grape tomatoes, green and Kalamata olives, thinly sliced cucumber, and artichoke quarters.  Arrange on a large round platter and dress with seasoned olive oil and rosemary sprigs.  Ho! Ho! Ho!

Pesto Christmas Trees

Directions: Lightly toast vegan bread slices. Either cut with Christmas tree cookie cutters or into triangles with knife.  Spread pesto – make your own without cheese – on trees and arrange on a platter.  Dollop small amount of red jelly on the crown of the tree.  (I used cherry preserves for a great pairing.) Peeps, this one is super easy and is a party favorite!

 

Carolyn R. Choate

Carolyn overcame stage 3 breast cancer in 2003 because she thought she knew a lot about health and food. Turns out she didn’t know beans about health food. But all that changed on March 2, 2022 - the day after she was diagnosed with advanced Hurthle Cell thyroid cancer - when she joined the epigenetic diet revolution. Using phytochemicals found in nature’s astonishing bounty of plants, she reclaimed her life and earned her certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition from the T. Campbell Colin Center for Nutritional Studies through eCornell to help herself and others suffering from chronic disease. Carolyn is passionate about sharing all the life-affirming reasons to be vegan.

