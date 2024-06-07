Cheers to 100 years for Mt. Carmel Nursing Home resident Dayton Hardwick

MANCHESTER, NH – In a room full of love Dayton Hardwick on May 30 celebrated his 100th birthday. He was surrounded by his wife, Catherine, family members, friends and fellow residents of Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

Hardwick, formerly of Bedford, before his retirement worked as a mechanical engineer for General Electric and has been an avid tennis player, no doubt one of the secrets to his health and longevity.

Mayor Jay Ruais also joined in the celebration and ate a cupcake with the city’s esteemed centegenarian.

The celebration marked the first of two significant milestones for the Hardwick family in 2024, as Dayton’s wife of 76 years, Catherine, will be turning 100 on August 29.