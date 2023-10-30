Chart your path to a promising future: Apply for biofabrication technician apprenticeship program

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Press Release Community 0
Sunday, October 29, 2023 Press Release Community 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Unlock Your Potential: Apply for the Apprenticeship Program

Embark on a comprehensive journey that ignites your interest in the science and technology driving the biofabrication field. Collaborating with industry experts and educators, ARMI | BioFabUSA is shaping a forward-looking plan for the future workforce. Prepare yourself to navigate the intriguing realm of biofabrication with exceptional proficiency.

Eligibility Requirements

Age Requirement

Candidates must be 18 years of age or older.

Education

A high school diploma or equivalent is mandatory.

Work Authorization

Eligibility to work in the U.S. without sponsorship is a must.

Program Highlights:

Practical Skills: Gain hands-on laboratory training and learn about Good Manufacturing Practice. Benefit from two months of in-person classes at local colleges for a supportive learning experience.

On-The-Job Training: Begin a year of paid on-the-job training to boost your professional growth and solidify your expertise.

Meaningful Career Path: Create a path to an impactful career with the potential to innovate healthcare globally.

Selection Process

Upon application, individuals will be considered for admission into one of the following two tracks and may be invited for an interview with employers.

I. Registered Apprenticeship Program:

a. Dynamic Pre-Apprenticeship with Practical Skills – 2 months: Embark on a comprehensive two-month journey of classroom and hands-on instruction to learn biology, chemistry, soft skills, and industry-specific business knowledge. Immerse yourself in hands-on laboratory training and acquire knowledge about Good Manufacturing Practice. During these two months, you will attend in-person classes at local colleges, ensuring a supportive and interactive learning environment that prepares you for the workplace.

All participants who successfully complete the two months of classroom and hands-on instruction will earn a Biofabrication Certificate and will have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials, including: 1) microcredentials offered through the Bioscience Core Skills Institute and 2) documented successful completion of the Biotechnician Assistant Credentialing Exam.

A monthly stipend is provided to support each Apprentice during these two months of instruction.

b. On-the-Job Training (OJT) – 12 months: Following the two months of instruction, Apprentices begin one year of paid OJT and mentorship. Upon completion of the Apprenticeship, employers may choose to offer Apprentices permanent employment.

Full-time compensation with benefits: Our program includes health insurance and vacation to support your well-being throughout this transformative journey.

II. Embedded Certificate Program: Individuals who apply and are not admitted to the Registered Apprenticeship Program can still attend our classroom and hands-on instruction free of charge. These participants will still earn a Biofabrication Certificate and will have the opportunity to earn the same credentials described above.

 

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts