Chart your path to a promising future: Apply for biofabrication technician apprenticeship program

Upon application, individuals will be considered for admission into one of the following two tracks and may be invited for an interview with employers.

I. Registered Apprenticeship Program:

a. Dynamic Pre-Apprenticeship with Practical Skills – 2 months: Embark on a comprehensive two-month journey of classroom and hands-on instruction to learn biology, chemistry, soft skills, and industry-specific business knowledge. Immerse yourself in hands-on laboratory training and acquire knowledge about Good Manufacturing Practice. During these two months, you will attend in-person classes at local colleges, ensuring a supportive and interactive learning environment that prepares you for the workplace.

All participants who successfully complete the two months of classroom and hands-on instruction will earn a Biofabrication Certificate and will have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials, including: 1) microcredentials offered through the Bioscience Core Skills Institute and 2) documented successful completion of the Biotechnician Assistant Credentialing Exam.

A monthly stipend is provided to support each Apprentice during these two months of instruction.

b. On-the-Job Training (OJT) – 12 months: Following the two months of instruction, Apprentices begin one year of paid OJT and mentorship. Upon completion of the Apprenticeship, employers may choose to offer Apprentices permanent employment.

Full-time compensation with benefits: Our program includes health insurance and vacation to support your well-being throughout this transformative journey.

II. Embedded Certificate Program: Individuals who apply and are not admitted to the Registered Apprenticeship Program can still attend our classroom and hands-on instruction free of charge. These participants will still earn a Biofabrication Certificate and will have the opportunity to earn the same credentials described above.