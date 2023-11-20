Charlie Bass endorses Chris Christie

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. – Former U.S. Representative Charles Bass, who served seven terms representing New Hampshire’s second congressional district, enthusiastically endorsed former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for President of the United States.

Congressman Bass will join Governor Christie at a town hall meeting this evening in Nashua, New Hampshire.

“Our nation and the world are experiencing unprecedented challenges and it will take the toughness, courage and forthrightness of Chris Christie as President to tackle these problems head on,” said Bass. “As a former federal prosecutor and governor of a blue state, Governor Christie has experience bringing both parties together to serve the common good and he displays the inherent integrity necessary to restore America’s faith in its leaders. He is candid about both the problems and solutions for our nation – and as we saw with his recent visits to Ukraine and Israel – Chris Christie has the necessary experience and judgement to ensure America’s security in these dangerous times. While many candidates cower to political pressure, Chris Christie has the tenacity and honesty to always tell the truth regardless of the political consequences. I enthusiastically endorse Chris Christie for President of the United States and encourage all Republicans and Independents to support his candidacy in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary on January 23.”

“Congressman Bass is the type of public servant we need in America again – hard-working, honest, and willing to put the country’s best interest ahead of politics,” said Christie. “I am honored to have Congressman Bass’ endorsement. Together, we will win New Hampshire and restore strength and dignity to the Oval Office.”