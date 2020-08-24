Charges dismissed: Derry man, 80, charged with 2019 murder of wife found not competent to stand trial

CONCORD, NH – Charges against Roderick Munstis, 80, of Derry, who was charged for the Aug. 10, 2019 murder of his wife, Ellen Munstis, 74, have been dismissed. Munstis was found not competent to stand trial.

Mr. Munstis was arrested and charged with alternative counts of reckless and knowing second- degree murder in August 2019 after shooting his wife, Ellen Munstis, multiple times. Since his arrest, Mr. Munstis underwent a competency evaluation by the Office of the Forensic Examiner. Dr. Shannon Bader concluded that Mr. Munstis was not competent to stand trial and not restorable.

In light of the fact that Mr. Munstis was found incompetent to stand trial and not restorable, the law requires that the charges be dismissed without prejudice to the State. On Monday Rockingham County Superior Court entered such an order, and then dismissed the murder charges against Mr. Munstis in accordance with the law. Prosecutors said Mr. Munstis likely will live out the rest of his life at Glencliff Home for the Elderly. Glencliff is a long-term medical care home for the developmentally disabled and mentally ill.

At approximately 12:03 a.m. on August 10, 2019, Derry Police were routed a 911 call from the Munstis home at 151 Bypass 28. The caller identified himself as Roderick Munstis. Upon arrival at the home, responding officers discovered the other resident of the home, Ellen Munstis, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

On Aug. 26 the Munstis home was gutted in a suspicious fire which was jointly investigated by the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Derry Police Department and a car was stolen from the driveway.

This matter was investigated by the Derry Police Department with the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police’s Major Crime Unit.