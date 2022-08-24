Chappell welcomed as ninth Head of School at Derryfield School

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Derryfield School officially welcomed its new Head of School, Andrew Chappell.

Hired in March, Chappell began his new role at Derryfield in July serving as Assistant Headmaster of Programs for Roxbury Latin School in Massachusetts. Chappell began that position in 2020 after serving a variety of positions over his 24-year tenure with Roxbury Latin.

Chappell’s introduction included speeches from Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Derryfield School Board of Trustees Vice Chair Lauren Hines and his wife, Kate, who was a graduate of Derryfield in 1995.

In acknowledging his position as the Derryfield School’s ninth Head of School since its inception in 1964, Chappell said that while he has plenty of opinions on how to maintain the school’s status as one of the best private schools in New Hampshire, he wants to withhold any grand visions for the school until gaining additional viewpoints from existing stakeholders in the school, pledging to the audience on Tuesday that would dedicate himself to the school, seek collaboration and aim to continue elevating the school as what he described as one of the pre-eminent day schools in New England and beyond.

“I believe I can make a difference here,” he said. “I’m eager to serve this great community and to work tirelessly to advance the (school’s) mission.”

Kate Chappell’s father, Marc Hurlbut, was the third Head of School for Derryfield, serving from 1983 to 1992, and the Chappells’ daughter Sam is a student at the school, currently on track to graduate with the class of 2024.