Change Agents: The Power of Possibility

MANCHESTER, NH – As our schools open on a new year of education, we want to recognize the incredible roles leadership, mentorship and encouragement play in creating the best environment for personal growth.

In case you missed it, The Colors of Change Mural Unveiling at West High School on August 17, 2023, was the culmination and celebration of a summer-long program of Kimball Jenkins, a community cultural center in Concord, New Hampshire. The Kimball Jenkins mission is to cultivate creativity, make arts education accessible, and honor historic preservation. They did that superbly.

MUSIC AND ART

Music and Art have the power to transform and connect people. They provide a common language that can transcend boundaries. West High School’s courtyard served as the canvas for an innovative summer placemaking program from My Turn and Kimball Jenkins that transformed a drab old school courtyard into a colorful and energy-enhancing space. Placemaking is a process which relies on community participation and is centered on transforming a public space based on the desires, needs and vision of the people connected to that place.

The Colors of Change Mural unveiling showed off some 20 pieces of creative placemaking in Manchester West High School’s courtyard. With an underlying theme showing awareness of climate change, the arts and community came together to celebrate.

THE POWER OF COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Community-funded support is our opportunity to engage the rising generation in expanding their perception of “what is possible” and sets them up for future success in any field or endeavor they choose. Ava and Yvette, two of the summer interns spoke at the celebration and said “What was first perceived as a boring job soon became a fun experience with many new faces and memories.” Their full press release is included at the end of this article. Do take the time to read, in their own words, how impactful this program was.

West High School principal Rick Dichard created a powerful gateway for students by supporting this fresh coat of paint that represents a creative new view of place and space.

Kimball Jenkins program director Yasamin Safarzadeh and executive director Julianne Gadoury were ever present but not “in charge” as they made space for new voices and leadership to emerge and present throughout the evening. Student interns shared with the audience their many lessons learned and their strong appreciation for being given the opportunity to get outside their comfort zone. They showed an impressive openness in a number of ways – performance, presentation and “thank-yous” to all who helped them.

THE POWER OF POSSIBILITY

Yasamin Safarzadeh was the master of ceremonies and guide through the evening. She spoke proudly about how multiple organizations worked well together to create new pathways to success. She and the interns gave shout-outs to “Allie Myturn” of My Turn for continuous support and encouragement of youth. Allie Myturn is the social media handle of Allison Joseph, a Saint Anselm College graduate who mixes art, communications and opportunity at every turn. Ink Link readers were previously introduced to Mackenzie Verdiner, a rising senior at Manchester High School West, when she was selected on July 19, 2023 from among half a million students across the country as THE National GEAR UP Student of the Year. Think about that for a minute. Manchester New Hampshire Student, Mackenzie Verdiner was the one out of 500,000 entrants nationwide who was selected.

In speaking to the conference attendees, Verdiner thanked the people and organizations that helped her “see what is possible, when adults truly believe anything is possible for Manchester students.”

This power of possibility was the theme of the conference and the phrase is a good way to start off this new school year in Manchester.



TAKE ACTION NOW

Manchester Ink Link has been quietly building an Inkubator that can serve as a powerful change agent.

The paywall absent access for everyone makes it an ideal repository for showcasing the positive accomplishments that the Arts can amplify and accelerate. Our digital space build out without paywalls means unlimited opportunities for expression in the arts, in creative placemaking and pathways for youth to test and experiment with respected professionals offering guidance. What Richard Hanes, Yasamin Safarzadeh, Allie My Turn and all of the individuals and businesses mentioned in the press release below have done – can be repeated and scaled as every good entrepreneurial start up hopes to do.

PRESS RELEASE FROM AUGUST 4, 2023

In case you didn’t see this or read it in local media: