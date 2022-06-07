Chandler House given restoration grant funding

The Chandler House.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, the Currier Museum of Art was named as a recipient of a grant from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance and the 1772 Foundation to help restore the historic Chandler House.

A total of $7,500 was awarded to repair and replace five historic windows at the Chandler House, which will allow the restoration of the original fenestration of the main façade.

“The rehabilitation of the Chandler House will create a historic property for the entire community. The historic rooms, which feature original stained glass, carved wood, and embossed Japanese wallpaper, will extend the galleries of the Currier Museum of Art while providing meeting spaces for community groups. We are grateful to the NH Preservation Alliance for its support of this historic treasure.” Alan Chong, Director, Currier Museum of Art.

“We are so pleased to be able to make these grants to worthy projects in many regions of the state, from a small town with about 600 residents to the state’s largest city,” stated Beverly Thomas, program director of the Preservation Alliance. “These are community assets that are culturally significant and should be preserved.”

A total of $125,000 was given to sixteen non-profit organizations in New Hampshire by the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance and 1772 Foundation.

Built in 1865, the historic Chandler House was saved from demolition in 2020, and the Currier Museum purchased the property in 2021.

