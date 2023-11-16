Championship Sights and Sounds: Trinity High’s 2023 NHIAA Division III state title

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

AMHERST, NH – Reporter Bill Gilman and photographer Stacey Harrison were at Souhegan High School on Saturday to cover Trinity High’s 42-12 Division III State Final win over Campbell High.

Below are some of the sights, sounds and reactions from the Pioneers’ championship win.

Trinity’s smothering defense helped the Pioneers build an early 21-0 lead.

Trinity senior quarterback Jack Service and senior running back Paul Thibault react to the Pioneers’ state championship win.

Trinity High quarterback Jack Service reacts after the Pioneers’ 42-12 win over Campbell in the @NHIAA_LOA Division III State Championship. pic.twitter.com/xg4GFwxqoe — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) November 16, 2023

#Trinity High running back/linebacker Paul Thibault shares his thoughts after the Pioneers’ 42-12 win over #Campbell in the @NHIAA_LOA Division III State Championship. pic.twitter.com/2lvPF38Esj — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) November 16, 2023

Trinity High pounded Campbell with multiple offensive weapons. Thibault scored three touchdowns, sophomore Anthony DiGiantommaso scored three touchdowns and Service threw three touchdown passes.

Trinity senior Paul Thibault plows into the end zone from 5 yards out to give the Pioneers. 7-0 over Campbell.@andrewsylvia @ManchInkLink pic.twitter.com/lnYw1G6nkS — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) November 12, 2023

Trinity quarterback Jack Service rips off a 33-yard run to set up the Pioneers’ first touchdown against Campbell.@ManchInkLink @andrewsylvia pic.twitter.com/YfHCgaDYdu — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) November 12, 2023

DiGiantommaso reacts to his monster game and Trinity’s championship win over Campbell.

#Trinity High super sophomore Anthony DiGiatommaso (3 TDs) reacts after helping the Pioneers blast #Campbell, 42-12, in the @NHIAA_LOA Division III State Final. pic.twitter.com/YtA01vnUYc — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) November 16, 2023

Trinity High Head Coach Rob Cathcart is interviewed following the Pioneers’ 42-12 win over Campbell in the Division III State Championship game. It’s Trinity’s fifth state championship overall and second under Catchcart (2019).

#Trinity High football Coach Rob Cathcart is interviewed following his team’s 42-12 win over #Campbell in the @NHIAA_LOA Division III State Championship game.

Part 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/w8WFtfNEPr — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) November 16, 2023