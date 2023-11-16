Championship Sights and Sounds: Trinity High’s 2023 NHIAA Division III state title

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Bill Gilman High School Sports, Sports 0
AMHERST, NH – Reporter Bill Gilman and photographer Stacey Harrison were at Souhegan High School on Saturday to cover Trinity High’s 42-12 Division III State Final win over Campbell High.

Below are some of the sights, sounds and reactions from the Pioneers’ championship win.

Trinity’s smothering defense helped the Pioneers build an early 21-0 lead.

Trinity senior quarterback Jack Service and senior running back Paul Thibault react to the Pioneers’ state championship win.

Trinity High pounded Campbell with multiple offensive weapons. Thibault scored three touchdowns, sophomore Anthony DiGiantommaso scored three touchdowns and Service threw three touchdown passes.

 

 

DiGiantommaso reacts to his monster game and Trinity’s championship win over Campbell.

Trinity High Head Coach Rob Cathcart is interviewed following the Pioneers’ 42-12 win over Campbell in the Division III State Championship game. It’s Trinity’s fifth state championship overall and second under Catchcart (2019).

 

