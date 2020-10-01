Changing inside

O P I N I O N

Editor’s Note: This is the second installment by Anthony Payton. “Transition” will explore the reality of life after prison, something Anthony knows first hand. This introductory piece was written last year at a pivotal point in his life and provides some background on the who, what, where, when and why of his journey, with a focus on where he’s been and where he’s heading.

I guess this title can be read as a double entendre. Change, begins inside of the prison, and it also begins inside of the person.

We have the highest incarceration rate in the world, so just by sheer statistics, there’s a great chance that you know someone who’s incarcerated. Outside of the greatly appreciated phone calls and commissary, what can you suggest to them that will give them the greatest chances of success upon release?

Let me help guide you.

Inside of most prisons, there are plenty of programs and apprenticeships that can be applied post-release, and I’m a prime example of that. Working in the messhall can eventually lead to gainful employment if they go about it the right way, which is having your working hours documented and credited towards an apprenticeship. This, in turn, will eventually lead to getting the required hours in a chosen area. Cook, butcher, baker, warehouse, even food service manager. Then, they should ask staff about taking the ServSafe food manager and handler food safety examinations. Most prisons will pay for the test. The ServSafe certification is good for five years, it’s a food industry must-have for higher pay and it’s a legitimate and nationally recognized certification. Couple that with an apprenticeship, and it highly increases their chances at gainful employment exponentially. At the very least, it will get them in a job at entry-level, where it’s on them to rise through the ranks and turn it into a career. Also, have them check and see if there are any culinary arts programs available. This will add to their employment skills and arsenal.

So if your boo, friend or family member was good in the kitchen before he or she left, definitely suggest this route to them. Even if they don’t make it into a career, it can be a stepping stone to help propel them into something else. There are people out here with bachelor’s and master’s degrees who are jobless right now. So surely your loved ones can humble themselves and get some work and experience under their belts.

This same strategy can be applied to any program being offered:

Correspondence college courses

Plumbing

H.V.A.C

Electrical

Social Work

Material handler/Warehouse (ask to be trained on the forklift!)

As well as a host of other courses and classes.

Believe it or not, plenty of employers will honor the experience they got while inside.

From there, have them go to the prison law library and find someone who’s good at writing a resume’. I knew a guy who made a prison kitchen work history look as if I worked at a high-end restaurant. Also, ask them to talk to their pre-release counselors who would likely assist them with making their prison work history legit.

Please implore them to make the most of their time. Although the Fair Chance Act has been instrumental in helping ex-cons gain employment, they want to position themselves to be at the top of the heap. Sitting around watching countless hours of Maury, Springer, “Love and Hip Hop,” and ESPN will do nothing to help decrease their chances at recidivism.

The recidivism statistics are grim. Please remind them to not be a part of that revolving door. One of the best things to combat recidivism, other than a changed mentality, is the ability to get gainful employment. (Also, taking advantage of the halfway house… which I will also be writing about.) Most people return back to an old lifestyle once they face some economic strife. A reputable website had this to say: ” Within three years of their release, 2 out of 3 people are rearrested and more than 50 percent are incarcerated again”.

I’m sure those numbers aren’t too far off.

Your loved ones have to want that change.

On an intellectual and pro-social level, I would let them know that there is plenty of opportunity that they’ll have to work for. No short cuts. In return, they’ll have peace of mind not having to worry about police investigations, conspiracy charges, jack boys, and murder. For an incarcerated person making grade 1 money, depending on the job, their pay can fluctuate between $60 to $120 per month. That translates to pennies for an hour of work, so anything in society is a serious upgrade. Freedom is everything, and mass incarceration is too real. It needs its own editorial.

On a street level, I would let them know that these streets are no longer the same. We are in a society and culture where loyalty is short-lived. These streets hail and celebrate confidential informants, so please don’t be a part of that cycle.

One of the best things that you can do for your loved ones is to be that safety net and help them build their release plans into a successful one. Time gives them the ability to constantly plan and work on execution.

Stay tuned for the podcast.

Anthony Payton is a Brooklyn-born content creator and media maker, a proud father who loves writing, cooking and learning. Reach him at anthonypayton111@gmail.com