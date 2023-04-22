Central student-led ‘Lift Every Voice’ summit a call to action, empowerment

MANCHESTER – On Thursday, Central High School’s Student Advisory Committee (SAC), in partnership with GEAR UP and the Boys & Girls Club, hosted the first Lift Every Voice Summit. The event was the first of its kind, but the second produced by the Student Advisory Committee – and based on event feedback, there will be more to come.

With backing from Central’s administration and support from staff and community members, students organized and led the event from start to finish. The goal of the summit was to create an environment for students to feel empowered and encouraged to become more involved and to have their voices amplified. Throughout the event, students were challenged to utilize their problem-solving, critical thinking, and relationship-building skills to shape a supportive and safer environment within their school community.

“The SAC summit was an incredible success, fueling a renewed sense of purpose and direction within the community,” said sophomore Shingirai Moyo, a member of the advisory committee. “The buzz before the event was electric, and the momentum carried through to the end, where attendees were left hungry for more engaging activities. The tireless efforts of the leadership team were finally being recognized, and it was gratifying to witness the tremendous impact of the summit.”

Central Principal Deb Roukey was at the event throughout and spoke to attendees about her support for student-driven efforts like this, which celebrate their community and build leadership skills.

“The summit gave me yet another opportunity to see our students shine and share life experiences and the importance of finding their voice,” Roukey said. “I’m so proud of the growth I have seen and what this summit has done to help our students understand how much our community needs their leadership. This experience was amazing.”

Moyo said the keynote address, delivered by Ward 5 Board of School Committee member Jason Bonilla, was particularly moving, as his life experiences and insights resonated with many of the students in attendance. Moyo also raised up the words of Thaline Rodene, Central’s GEAR UP advisor, and Catherine Kabala, Central’s Student Assistance Program Counselor, as a call to action for young people everywhere.

“They reminded us that we possess the power to effect change in the world simply by believing in ourselves and taking action,” Moyo said. “When Jason Bonilla emphasized that ‘you don’t have to speak English to be number one,’ he was invoking the powerful example of Bad Bunny, the global pop star who uses his music to challenge entrenched social norms in the Latino community and speak out against political injustices in his native Puerto Rico. Many students across Central could resonate with that. In short, the SAC summit was a transformative event that left an everlasting mark on all who were fortunate enough to be a part of it.”