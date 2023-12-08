Central senior selected for Senate Youth Program

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut on Wednesday announced that Manchester Central High School student Michael Blair will participate in the 62nd Annual U.S. Senate Youth Program.

Blair was selected by a panel of judges who evaluated the pool of top students nominated by principals throughout the state. He will receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study, and they will represent the Granite State in an intensive, virtual study of the federal government in Washington, D.C. this coming March.

A senior at Manchester Central High School, Blair has served as class president for the past three years. He is editor-in-chief of Central’s school newspaper and is involved with the Choose Love Movement, the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council on Substance Misuse and Prevention, New Hampshire’s No Safe Experience campaign, he plays on multiple school sports teams and also serves as a student ambassador at Safe Sports.

He joins James Thibault of Winnesquam Regional High School in the program.

“Michael and James both have a passion for politics, and I believe that this tremendous opportunity to represent New Hampshire as part of the U.S. Senate Youth Program will lead them on bright paths to public service. It will be exciting to see their future careers unfold,” said Edelblut, adding he was impressed with their academic achievements and extensive volunteer service.

The scholarships are provided by the Hearst Foundations, which has fully funded the program since its creation in 1962. More than 6,000 students have participated, including several well-known politicians. For more information, visit the U.S. Senate Youth Program website.