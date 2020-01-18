Central makes easy work of Winnacunnet

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A slow start didn’t matter much on Friday night as the Little Green of Manchester Central easily defeated Winnacunnet in girls’ basketball action, 53-37.

Following what was a see-saw first quarter, Central entered the second frame down by one and struggling to find momentum. After a trio of blocks and three other missed shots from the field over the second quarter’s first two minutes and change, a score from freshman McKenna Schneiderman gave Central a lead it would not relinquish again.

Schneiderman’s basket started what was an 8-0 run heading into the half with the Warriors missing their next eight shots from the field, as Abigail Rayder scored the visitors’ next points away from the free throw line almost halfway through the third quarter.

Junior guard Erin Flurey almost immediately responded with a field goal of her own, eventually grabbing eight points and six steals within the third quarter alone as the Little Green pulled out to a 36-20 advantage heading into a final quarter that provided little drama.

For Central Head Coach Mike Wenners, the key difference between the early doldrums and the subsequent rally was the Little Green’s effective press that continued to limit Winnacunnet’s opportunities while creating a few for Central as they regained their shooting touch.

The Warriors ended the contest shooting just 18.1% from the field as they struggled to find comfort within the paint.

“We started off slow today, we had eight days off so it took us awhile to get going,” “Once we got some scores and got some pressure, that helped us. The more we can get down the floor and get some pressure, the better it helps us that way.”

Senior Destiny Jordan led all scorers with 16 points, adding seven of Central’s 25 rebounds on the night. Junior Emily Greenwood added 12 points and five assists and four rebounds for the Little Green.

Winnacunnet’s only scorer in double digits was Rayder, who finished with 13 points on the night.

Central (5-1) returns to the court on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. matchup against Portsmouth. Winnacunnet (0-8) plays next Friday at home against Keene.

In other girls’ basketball action across the city on Friday, Trinity (0-7) lost 57-70 on the road to Londonderry and Manchester West (2-5) lost 33-20 to Kennett. Memorial (5-0) is coming off a 44-39 win against Portsmouth earlier this week and will seek to continue their winning ways on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a home contest against Bedford.

On the boys’ side across Manchester, Central (2-4) lost on the road to Winnacunnet by a score of 66-43, Trinity (1-4) lost 40-35 to Timberlane, West (2-4) lost 68-57 to Kennett. Memorial (1-3) is in action again on Tuesday on the road against Bedford (6:30 p.m.)