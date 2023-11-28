Central High senior a National Finalist for High School Heisman Award

MANCHESTER, NH – Central High School senior Colleen Stankiewicz has been named a national finalist for the Heisman High School Scholarship. The winners will be announced this Thursday.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship program, students must maintain a 3.0 grade point average or better, show leadership skills, and have participated in sports in Grades 9, 10 or 11. The scholarship program has three levels: state winners, national finalists and national winners. As a national finalist, Stankiewicz has already secured at least a $2,000 scholarship, however if named one of two national winners, she will receive a $10,000 award.

“It is truly an honor to have been named a National Finalist in the Heisman Scholarship,” Stankiewicz said. “I am incredibly grateful for all of the opportunities I have been given and am thankful for all of the people who have helped me throughout this journey, namely, my parents, teachers, advisors, coaches and teammates. I’d like to give a special shout-out to the Central guidance office for all of their support and encouragement.”

Stankiewicz stars on the field hockey field for Central, where the team captain has made the all-state team and holds a school record. She also competes on Central’s indoor and outdoor track teams, serving as a captain for spring track. In addition to athletics, she is active in band, the school paper, Key Club, and is a member of the National Honor Society. You can read more about Stankiewicz on her Heisman Scholarship page: https://heismanscholarship. com/finalist/colleen- stankiewicz/.

Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Chmiel Gillis and Central Principal Debora Roukey joined District staff in congratulating Stankiewicz and wishing her luck in the final round of the scholarship competition.

“I have been Colleen’s school counselor since her freshman year and I have come to know her well over the years,” said Rosie Lariviere, Guidance Counselor at Central. “Colleen is the epitome of a well-rounded student and serves as a role model to her peers. Colleen’s outgoing, bubbly, and positive personality is infectious. She lights up the room, but at the same time has a calming presence about her. She is an exceptional student, challenges herself both academically and athletically, and dedicates a significant amount of her time giving back to the community. Colleen is most deserving of such an esteemed award and I could not be more proud of her!”

“I’m so happy for Colleen as she reaches this achievement,” said Ed Doyle, Central’s Band Director. “Colleen is a solid student, hard worker, and leader among her peers. I have known her for several years and I value being her teacher. I wish her the absolute best in everything she does!”

“Colleen has been an incredible leader for our club on and off the field. She has shown how to master balancing being a student as well as a supportive athlete for her teammates,” said Lex Meidico, Director of Seacoast Field Hockey. “She truly shows up and gives everything she has to every training and in her everyday life. We have valued Colleen’s dedication and work ethic as a member of Seacoast Field Hockey. She is an outstanding individual who has shown grit, selflessness, and a humility beyond compare. We are fortunate for our youth athletes to have such a strong role model. “

The Heisman High School Scholarship winners will be announced this Thursday, November 30, at 12 p.m. at https://heismanscholarship. com/.