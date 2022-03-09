1 person injured in shooting next to Central High School, police issue ‘shelter in place’ for staff, students

MANCHESTER, NH – Students and faculty at Central High School were sheltering in place Wednesday following a shooting incident.

Manchester Police descended on the neighborhood surrounding the school at about 1:20 p.m., blocking nearby streets as firefighters and medics began to treat a person with a reported gunshot wound. The victim was brought by stretcher from Amherst Street near Ash Street which is adjacent to Manchester Central High School.

The victim appeared conscious and able to speak to the first-responders as he was being brought to the ambulance.

Police could be seen collecting shell casings in the travel portion of Amherst Street near the corner of Ash Street.

According to the published police log At 1:14 p.m. police were dispatched to Amherst and Maple streets for a report of gunfire. At 1:16 p.m. the log reflected a shooting at 535 Beech St., which is the school’s mailing address. At about 1:45 p.m. police issued a statement locating police activity on Amherst Street:

“Police are on scene of a shooting incident in the area of Amherst Street near Central High School. The immediate area of Central High School is secure. The school is in a -shelter in place – and we ask that people stay out of the area as police work. Information will be updated as appropriate.”

Police reported that the school is secure and that the school will be dismissed at the usual time of 2:49 p.m., advising students and faculty to avoid Ash and Amherst streets.

They are asking the public to stay clear of the area as they continue to process the scene.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.