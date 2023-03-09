Central High School seeks participants for 2023 Career Day

MANCHESTER, NH – Central High School is hosting a Career Day on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – lunch will be provided.

We are seeking business partners who are interested in helping educate our students on the various workforce opportunities that exist in New Hampshire. We know many traditional careers remain, but we also know that there are new career fields starting to emerge. Our goal, with your help, is to provide a day where students can explore career pathways and help ignite their interest!

This year, we will be hosting our event in a career fair format. Each business will have a table in the gymnasium and students will come around to the tables to learn more about what you do. We hope that you can join us for this fun and exciting opportunity to help develop your upcoming talent pipeline.