Central High School Q4 honor roll students

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 511 Central High School students achieved honor-roll status for the fourth quarter. Congratulations for muscling through a challenging school year and unusual fourth marking period.
Principal’s List Central High School Q4 2019-2020
Last name
First name
Grade
Basraa
Vijay
9
Beckman
Tess
9
Bilavsky
Keenan
9
Bisson
Emily
9
Bonia
Alyssa
9
Buntsev
Katarina
9
Cassidy
Molly
9
Cinfo
Hailey
9
Cotton
Tyler
9
Datsko
Polina
9
Demers
Zoe
9
Dudley
Katelyn
9
Fenchel
Catherine
9
Ha
Huy
9
Henriquez
Rachell
9
Kanteres
Theodor
9
Kuhlmann
Graham
9
Mayhew
Lily
9
O’Neil
Barrett
9
Peltier
Patience
9
Robinson
Caira
9
Saidybah
Aadam
9
Saidybah
Hawa
9
Scarafile
Kathryn
9
Tsecaris
Taedra
9
Turgeon
Kaelly
9
Wade
Meghan
9
Bangasimbo
Rachel
10
Beaudette
Anna
10
Blair
Matthew
10
Bleyle
Maxwell
10
Bourassa
Anastasia
10
Bryde
Camdin
10
Centeno
Isai
10
Cole
Jordan
10
Cote
Emma-Rose
10
Delaney
William
10
Dube
Olivia
10
Duche
Takura
10
Dupre
Nathan
10
Farrell
Delaney
10
Friedland
Natalie
10
Gardner
Emma
10
Gilroy
James
10
Grondin
Anna
10
Hawkom
Avery
10
Heath
Abigail
10
Houghton
Andrew
10
Hurley
Amber
10
Husejnovic
Lajla
10
Huynh
Helen
10
Iranyumva
Nicole
10
Jean-Greene
Carmen
10
Khan
Hamdan
10
Khoury
Molly
10
Labrie
Nathan
10
Lopez Vicente
Ever
10
Loud
Ariel
10
Matos
Laisha
10
Montminy
Caitlin
10
Montminy
Rebecca
10
Muhidin
Muhidin
10
Pan
Zihan
10
Piccolo
Ethan
10
Qamarudeen
Anna
10
Rasaily
Biwash
10
Roux
Alexa
10
Schuff
Dylan
10
Sinclair
Sean
10
Steele
Anna
10
Tague-Bleau
Lilly
10
Tartsa
Ella
10
Tartsa
Logan
10
Vachon
Jake
10
AbiFarah
Philip
11
Bonassa
Laryssa
11
Briggs
Sara
11
Cayer
Erin
11
Chiasson
Cadie
11
Earnshaw
Shannon
11
Eugenio
Nicole
11
Favorite
Emma
11
Foti
Caroline
11
Gatzoulis
Christina
11
Harris
Alicia
11
Hermann
Allison
11
Huynh
Kevin
11
Knieriem
Maggie
11
Koustas
Kaylen
11
Lam
Johnny
11
Landry
Emma
11
Leach
Jordan
11
Leonard
Sophia
11
Lewis
Jacob
11
Limoges
Jennifer
11
Marr
Ellie
11
Mayhew
Grace
11
Melanson
Carter
11
Mendes
Sofia
11
Mercer
Alexandrea
11
Merrow
Noah
11
Nguyen
Kim
11
Nielsen
Alexis
11
Oxley
Ryan
11
Perez-Ortiz
Yaritza
11
Preston
Brea
11
Proulx
Jonah
11
Rippett Swales
Ainsley
11
Salazar
Fernando
11
Shackford
Hannah
11
Woods
Morgan
11
Adamakos
Christina
12
Akili
Moise
12
Arguien
Monique
12
Azevedo
Danielle
12
Babiker
Mohamed
12
Bayumi
Raiyan
12
Bisson
Jocelyne
12
Bui
Christopher
12
Centeno
Sed
12
Delaney
Kathleen
12
Descoteaux
Summer
12
Dudley
Emma
12
England
Alysha
12
Fazlic
Alma
12
Gifford
Justin
12
Gilroy
Tyler
12
Glennon
Sarah
12
Gomez
Genesis
12
Graham
Anna
12
Hamel
Cooper
12
Hamel
Katharine
12
Heath
Molly
12
Hoang
Andrew
12
Houghton
Elizabeth
12
Kagiraneza
Claude
12
Karpf
Nicolas
12
Kelly
Kennedy
12
Kezer
Lillian
12
Kfoury
Kasey
12
Labonville
Paige
12
Leblanc
Richard
12
Manchanda
Karishma
12
Mank
Natalie
12
Martinez
Tyisha
12
McIntire
Kaitlin
12
Michelizza
Joshua
12
Mutesi
Maria
12
Nguyen
Chi
12
Pepin
Keegan
12
Pion
Anthony
12
Preston
Jaden
12
Richards
Brooke
12
Rodriguez
Melissa
12
Rogers
Taylor
12
Ryan
Eamonn
12
Sapp-Consaul
Isaiah
12
Spratt
Cailee
12
Topic
Alexandra
12
Tremblay
Madison
12
Vo
Anthony
12
Witaschek
Keaton
12
Wu
Brandon
12
High Honors Central High School Q4 2019-2020
Abdelrahman
Mawaheb
9
Alvarado
Elba
9
Bannister
Amelia
9
Bayumi
Ayesha
9
Colby
Benjamin
9
Demers
Chantelle
9
Ducharme
Taryn
9
Eddy
Olivia
9
Grace
Ian
9
Greenwood
Marissa
9
Hazen
Maygan
9
Heath
Ryan
9
Hernandez Ramos
Arnaldo
9
Hoag
Coriann
9
Hoang
Austin
9
Hobausz
Emily
9
Kelley
Owen
9
Khan
Hassaan
9
Khawaja
Eman
9
Kruscica
Mirza
9
Larochelle
Olivia
9
Lavigne
Brianna
9
Luca
Ryan
9
Mahdi
Halima
9
Masumbuko
Inesse
9
McCullough
Brianna
9
McGuigan
Aidan
9
Mohamed
Hawa
9
Mohamed
Rimaz
9
Myers
Sarah
9
Oijangbe Kuznetsova
Cristina
9
Ojha
Prince
9
Oxley
Jacob
9
Peralta
Julissia
9
Poulard
Vaugens
9
Rentas-Ubeda
Rosella
9
Rial
Malindi
9
Rouleau
Kloe
9
Ryan
Declan
9
Sanchez Esquivel
Yajaira
9
Sanchez-Varela
Itzel
9
Soucy
Benjamin
9
Swann-Thayer
Kendralynn
9
Valdez Garcia
Jean
9
Velazquez
Manuel
9
Adam
Renad
10
Adebayo
Indigo
10
Alvarez
Diego
10
Anderson
Cyril
10
Bailey
Darby
10
Barbee
Kellan
10
Bilodeau
Vanessa
10
Canotas
Olivia
10
Chrabolowski
Tyler
10
Craig
Kathryn
10
Diers
Megan
10
Dowell
Jabari
10
Eastep
Maryah
10
Fort
Reagan
10
Glazier
Angelina
10
Haddad
Megan
10
Hernandez Ramos
Odany Manuel
10
Hill
Aliza
10
Hood
David
10
Hurley
Conlan
10
Jordan
Mikayla
10
Kan
Kayron
10
Kelley
Aiden
10
Kungxat-Facenda
Savaughn
10
Lang
Destiny
10
Laventure
Lucas
10
Lins
Gavin
10
Lucero
Monica
10
Morton
Justice
10
Ozoria Santiago
Dahiana
10
Paige
Anakin
10
Parmeter
Nicholas
10
Parsons
Lilly
10
Pedone
Courtney
10
Pokhrel
Reeshika
10
Rai
Aukash
10
Roy
Thomas
10
Saykaly
Jessica
10
Silveira
Mia
10
Truong
Jeffrey
10
Zemp
William
10
Adams
Michael
11
Adkins
Abby
11
Aguilar Martinez
Alejandra
11
Alzawar
Ali
11
Ascencio Vega
Samantha
11
Assantha
Samuel
11
Cardin
Cooper
11
Demers
Ava
11
Diaz
Isabella
11
Dube
Sophia
11
Duval
Nathan
11
Flurey
Erin
11
Forsing
Autumn
11
Gallant
Izaiah
11
Gorman
Catherine
11
Gowern
Allison
11
Ha
Hiep
11
Hudson
Abigail
11
Jones
Catherine
11
Keyes
Victoria
11
Langella
Isabella
11
Latona
Samuel
11
Mailloux
Jolie
11
Neilson
Hayley
11
Normand
Shelby
11
Nuzzo
Dominic
11
Philibotte
Abigail
11
Pitia
Lurit
11
Rivard
Elizabeth
11
Robichaud
Adam
11
Robinson
Lena
11
Sanuth
Peyton
11
Sinclair
Luke
11
Tamang
Probin
11
Tenzar
Zachery
11
Tourigny
Laura
11
Traore
Arkam
11
Turgeon
Connor
11
Walker
Hayden
11
Weissberg
Jonas
11
Yanchar
Caeden
11
Zguri
Anxhela
11
Adcock
Mandy
12
Alaias
Sizar
12
Apostoles
Krista
12
Bannister
Gabrielle
12
Barron
Dayna
12
Baruk
Arbay
12
Bell
Natalie
12
Berg
Noah
12
Borge
Samuel
12
Brewer
Molly
12
Canotas
Andrew
12
Cere
Steven
12
Charles
Davon
12
Cintron
Matias
12
Collins
Kyle
12
Colon
Alycia
12
Corbett
Liam
12
Desautels
Madison
12
DiBurro
Anastasia
12
Douglas
Christyllis
12
Ducharme
Ashlynn
12
Duche
Tinotenda
12
Dupre
Michael
12
Flurey
Sam
12
Frechette
Sadie
12
Godbois
Nicholas
12
Houlsen
William
12
Imam
Reem
12
Jordan
Destiny
12
Kamen
Madelyn
12
Laflamme
Sawyer
12
Larochelle
Andrea
12
Lessard
Nathan
12
Lewis
Jessica
12
Lucero
Mereline Margaret
12
Martinez
Franchesca
12
Mulcahy
Jack
12
Nannis
Andrew
12
Nguyen
Kevin
12
Nieves
Samantha
12
Patterson
Brooke
12
Patterson
Kaitlyn
12
Peno
Sydney
12
Pepin
Katelyn
12
Philbrook
Lydon
12
Poirier
Jillian
12
Poulard
Ah’Shanti
12
Radwanski
Richard
12
Rajbhandari
Aashaya
12
Rodriguez
Melody
12
Roig
Isaiah
12
Roy
Alexandra
12
Ryder
Ava
12
Soucy
Edward
12
Stevens
Erika
12
Syhabout
Kiengsack
12
Tyler
Spencer
12
White
Kayla
12
Zaman
Aftab
12
Honors Central High School Q4 2019-2020
Anderson
Ethan
9
Ayaya
Benjamine
9
Barnes
Haylee
9
Bermudez Diaz
Bryan
9
Bui
Johnny
9
Caraballo
Jacob
9
Cardona Lopez
John
9
Conkle
Aliyah
9
Cunningham
Kirstyn
9
Dunn
William
9
Elisa
Claude
9
Fandunyan
Eduard
9
Fullam
Brady
9
Gregg
Tommy
9
James
Freedom
9
Janczyk
Alexandria
9
Johnson
Jadeyn
9
Karubi
Juliette
9
Kibarov
Mukhammad
9
Mahamed
Qamar
9
Marte
Sorisbell
9
Mejia Lopez
Jeyson
9
Mulcahy
Brendan
9
Noble
Megan
9
Proulx
Cailin
9
Queena
Luca
9
Ramos
Jeveah
9
Rashid
Shewa
9
Schneiderman
Mckenna
9
Sukkar
Esra’a
9
Urena
Kayla
9
Valiente Hernandez
Hedras
9
Wong
Jacob
9
Barrows
Inanna
10
Barton
Rania
10
Bates
Baylee
10
Beaule
Chloe-Anne
10
Berry
Joshua
10
Bouthot
Lauren
10
Crouse
Joseph
10
Delaney
Liam
10
Desilets
Cameron
10
Fatuma
Jennifer
10
Grzywacz
Nicholas
10
Guzman Fanas
Esmeralda
10
Halberg
Ethan
10
Hall
Noah
10
Imam
Reeham
10
Jameson
Aiden
10
Jean-Baptiste
Greg
10
Johnson
Jailyn
10
Joyal
Ethan
10
Kamaric
Nervesa
10
King
Nathan
10
Lessard
Matthew
10
Lopez
Rosa
10
Luca
Caleb
10
Martinez
Celia
10
Metcalf
Anakin
10
Pedersen-Jones
Ella
10
Pelletier-Nascimento
Natalie
10
Peralta
Lilyana
10
Perron
Alyssia
10
Robinson
Ashanti
10
Rodriguez Rivera
Gabriela
10
Rosario
Nilson
10
Ruth
Tristan
10
Santana
Emily
10
Serrano
Jenifer
10
Sheikh
Saif
10
Suljevic
Hana
10
Swanson
Christian
10
Valcourt
Joshua
10
Zemp
Abigail
10
Ahmetovic
Emin
11
Aylward
Victoria
11
Bah
Jamal
11
Bilolo
Gradi
11
Bista
Medhabi
11
Cavanaugh
Myles
11
Cehic
Ajlina
11
Contreras-Velez
Maranatha
11
Daw
Rayna
11
Freeman
Mason
11
Girard
Michael
11
Greenwood
Emily
11
Hazelton
Jamie
11
Kareem
Haider
11
Kasa
Milca
11
Kelly
Sean
11
Laflamme
Olivia
11
Lalos
Maxwell
11
LaPorta
Rachel
11
Macias
Bryan
11
Manning
Maeve
11
Mathieu
Julianna
11
Mawo
Baril
11
McGarvey
Shawn
11
McInnis
Kenna
11
Mikus
Benjamin
11
Muhoza
Alice
11
Mulholland
Thomas
11
Murphy
Olivia
11
Philbrook
Molly
11
Saidybah
Aunty Penda
11
Scala
William
11
Subba
Sandip
11
Tedesco
Joseph
11
Tsecaris
Amelia
11
Wheeler
Samantha
11
Abdi
Abdulkadir
12
Abo Shakra
Osama
12
Acosta Vasquez
Franciel Madalie
12
Alphonse
Nuru
12
Ange
Nishimirue
12
Bayubahe
Yves
12
Beede
Madison
12
Brown
Sophia
12
Ceaser
Darren
12
Cordero
Valeria
12
Covey
Kaylee
12
Cronshaw
Brendan
12
Defosses
Robert
12
Dobos
Christian
12
Dube
Isabella
12
Dunia
Imara
12
Fraga
Alexa
12
Furtado
Dominic
12
Gleason
Liam
12
Hood
Brian
12
Hussein
Ibrahim
12
Joseph
Eysha
12
Kamen
Julia
12
Krantz
Emma
12
Lemire
Sahvannah
12
Lopez Silbestre
Gabriel
12
MacDonald
Jacob
12
Mahadi
Mohamed
12
Montoya Serrano
Keizi
12
Muhidin
Mohamed
12
O’Connell
Aidan
12
Osman
Hassan
12
Payne
Keshia
12
Rajabu
Hatangimana
12
Randolph
Trevelle
12
Rivard
Matthew
12
Rodriguez
Josue
12
Santos Gonzalez
Andreina
12
Sarkhushzada
Salma
12
Simard
Madalynn
12
Softic
Ajla
12
Styles
Ashley
12
Suljevic
Haris
12
Tsang
Joanne
12
Upton
Kevin
12
