Central High School Q4 honor roll students

Monday, June 29, 2020 Manchester School District Education, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Central High School

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 511 Central High School students achieved honor-roll status for the fourth quarter. Congratulations for muscling through a challenging school year and unusual fourth marking period.

Principal’s List Central High School Q4 2019-2020
Last name First name Grade
Basraa Vijay 9
Beckman Tess 9
Bilavsky Keenan 9
Bisson Emily 9
Bonia Alyssa 9
Buntsev Katarina 9
Cassidy Molly 9
Cinfo Hailey 9
Cotton Tyler 9
Datsko Polina 9
Demers Zoe 9
Dudley Katelyn 9
Fenchel Catherine 9
Ha Huy 9
Henriquez Rachell 9
Kanteres Theodor 9
Kuhlmann Graham 9
Mayhew Lily 9
O’Neil Barrett 9
Peltier Patience 9
Robinson Caira 9
Saidybah Aadam 9
Saidybah Hawa 9
Scarafile Kathryn 9
Tsecaris Taedra 9
Turgeon Kaelly 9
Wade Meghan 9
Bangasimbo Rachel 10
Beaudette Anna 10
Blair Matthew 10
Bleyle Maxwell 10
Bourassa Anastasia 10
Bryde Camdin 10
Centeno Isai 10
Cole Jordan 10
Cote Emma-Rose 10
Delaney William 10
Dube Olivia 10
Duche Takura 10
Dupre Nathan 10
Farrell Delaney 10
Friedland Natalie 10
Gardner Emma 10
Gilroy James 10
Grondin Anna 10
Hawkom Avery 10
Heath Abigail 10
Houghton Andrew 10
Hurley Amber 10
Husejnovic Lajla 10
Huynh Helen 10
Iranyumva Nicole 10
Jean-Greene Carmen 10
Khan Hamdan 10
Khoury Molly 10
Labrie Nathan 10
Lopez Vicente Ever 10
Loud Ariel 10
Matos Laisha 10
Montminy Caitlin 10
Montminy Rebecca 10
Muhidin Muhidin 10
Pan Zihan 10
Piccolo Ethan 10
Qamarudeen Anna 10
Rasaily Biwash 10
Roux Alexa 10
Schuff Dylan 10
Sinclair Sean 10
Steele Anna 10
Tague-Bleau Lilly 10
Tartsa Ella 10
Tartsa Logan 10
Vachon Jake 10
AbiFarah Philip 11
Bonassa Laryssa 11
Briggs Sara 11
Cayer Erin 11
Chiasson Cadie 11
Earnshaw Shannon 11
Eugenio Nicole 11
Favorite Emma 11
Foti Caroline 11
Gatzoulis Christina 11
Harris Alicia 11
Hermann Allison 11
Huynh Kevin 11
Knieriem Maggie 11
Koustas Kaylen 11
Lam Johnny 11
Landry Emma 11
Leach Jordan 11
Leonard Sophia 11
Lewis Jacob 11
Limoges Jennifer 11
Marr Ellie 11
Mayhew Grace 11
Melanson Carter 11
Mendes Sofia 11
Mercer Alexandrea 11
Merrow Noah 11
Nguyen Kim 11
Nielsen Alexis 11
Oxley Ryan 11
Perez-Ortiz Yaritza 11
Preston Brea 11
Proulx Jonah 11
Rippett Swales Ainsley 11
Salazar Fernando 11
Shackford Hannah 11
Woods Morgan 11
Adamakos Christina 12
Akili Moise 12
Arguien Monique 12
Azevedo Danielle 12
Babiker Mohamed 12
Bayumi Raiyan 12
Bisson Jocelyne 12
Bui Christopher 12
Centeno Sed 12
Delaney Kathleen 12
Descoteaux Summer 12
Dudley Emma 12
England Alysha 12
Fazlic Alma 12
Gifford Justin 12
Gilroy Tyler 12
Glennon Sarah 12
Gomez Genesis 12
Graham Anna 12
Hamel Cooper 12
Hamel Katharine 12
Heath Molly 12
Hoang Andrew 12
Houghton Elizabeth 12
Kagiraneza Claude 12
Karpf Nicolas 12
Kelly Kennedy 12
Kezer Lillian 12
Kfoury Kasey 12
Labonville Paige 12
Leblanc Richard 12
Manchanda Karishma 12
Mank Natalie 12
Martinez Tyisha 12
McIntire Kaitlin 12
Michelizza Joshua 12
Mutesi Maria 12
Nguyen Chi 12
Pepin Keegan 12
Pion Anthony 12
Preston Jaden 12
Richards Brooke 12
Rodriguez Melissa 12
Rogers Taylor 12
Ryan Eamonn 12
Sapp-Consaul Isaiah 12
Spratt Cailee 12
Topic Alexandra 12
Tremblay Madison 12
Vo Anthony 12
Witaschek Keaton 12
Wu Brandon 12

High Honors Central High School Q4 2019-2020
Last name First name Grade
Abdelrahman Mawaheb 9
Alvarado Elba 9
Bannister Amelia 9
Bayumi Ayesha 9
Colby Benjamin 9
Demers Chantelle 9
Ducharme Taryn 9
Eddy Olivia 9
Grace Ian 9
Greenwood Marissa 9
Hazen Maygan 9
Heath Ryan 9
Hernandez Ramos Arnaldo 9
Hoag Coriann 9
Hoang Austin 9
Hobausz Emily 9
Kelley Owen 9
Khan Hassaan 9
Khawaja Eman 9
Kruscica Mirza 9
Larochelle Olivia 9
Lavigne Brianna 9
Luca Ryan 9
Mahdi Halima 9
Masumbuko Inesse 9
McCullough Brianna 9
McGuigan Aidan 9
Mohamed Hawa 9
Mohamed Rimaz 9
Myers Sarah 9
Oijangbe Kuznetsova Cristina 9
Ojha Prince 9
Oxley Jacob 9
Peralta Julissia 9
Poulard Vaugens 9
Rentas-Ubeda Rosella 9
Rial Malindi 9
Rouleau Kloe 9
Ryan Declan 9
Sanchez Esquivel Yajaira 9
Sanchez-Varela Itzel 9
Soucy Benjamin 9
Swann-Thayer Kendralynn 9
Valdez Garcia Jean 9
Velazquez Manuel 9
Adam Renad 10
Adebayo Indigo 10
Alvarez Diego 10
Anderson Cyril 10
Bailey Darby 10
Barbee Kellan 10
Bilodeau Vanessa 10
Canotas Olivia 10
Chrabolowski Tyler 10
Craig Kathryn 10
Diers Megan 10
Dowell Jabari 10
Eastep Maryah 10
Fort Reagan 10
Glazier Angelina 10
Haddad Megan 10
Hernandez Ramos Odany Manuel 10
Hill Aliza 10
Hood David 10
Hurley Conlan 10
Jordan Mikayla 10
Kan Kayron 10
Kelley Aiden 10
Kungxat-Facenda Savaughn 10
Lang Destiny 10
Laventure Lucas 10
Lins Gavin 10
Lucero Monica 10
Morton Justice 10
Ozoria Santiago Dahiana 10
Paige Anakin 10
Parmeter Nicholas 10
Parsons Lilly 10
Pedone Courtney 10
Pokhrel Reeshika 10
Rai Aukash 10
Roy Thomas 10
Saykaly Jessica 10
Silveira Mia 10
Truong Jeffrey 10
Zemp William 10
Adams Michael 11
Adkins Abby 11
Aguilar Martinez Alejandra 11
Alzawar Ali 11
Ascencio Vega Samantha 11
Assantha Samuel 11
Cardin Cooper 11
Demers Ava 11
Diaz Isabella 11
Dube Sophia 11
Duval Nathan 11
Flurey Erin 11
Forsing Autumn 11
Gallant Izaiah 11
Gorman Catherine 11
Gowern Allison 11
Ha Hiep 11
Hudson Abigail 11
Jones Catherine 11
Keyes Victoria 11
Langella Isabella 11
Latona Samuel 11
Mailloux Jolie 11
Neilson Hayley 11
Normand Shelby 11
Nuzzo Dominic 11
Philibotte Abigail 11
Pitia Lurit 11
Rivard Elizabeth 11
Robichaud Adam 11
Robinson Lena 11
Sanuth Peyton 11
Sinclair Luke 11
Tamang Probin 11
Tenzar Zachery 11
Tourigny Laura 11
Traore Arkam 11
Turgeon Connor 11
Walker Hayden 11
Weissberg Jonas 11
Yanchar Caeden 11
Zguri Anxhela 11
Adcock Mandy 12
Alaias Sizar 12
Apostoles Krista 12
Bannister Gabrielle 12
Barron Dayna 12
Baruk Arbay 12
Bell Natalie 12
Berg Noah 12
Borge Samuel 12
Brewer Molly 12
Canotas Andrew 12
Cere Steven 12
Charles Davon 12
Cintron Matias 12
Collins Kyle 12
Colon Alycia 12
Corbett Liam 12
Desautels Madison 12
DiBurro Anastasia 12
Douglas Christyllis 12
Ducharme Ashlynn 12
Duche Tinotenda 12
Dupre Michael 12
Flurey Sam 12
Frechette Sadie 12
Godbois Nicholas 12
Houlsen William 12
Imam Reem 12
Jordan Destiny 12
Kamen Madelyn 12
Laflamme Sawyer 12
Larochelle Andrea 12
Lessard Nathan 12
Lewis Jessica 12
Lucero Mereline Margaret 12
Martinez Franchesca 12
Mulcahy Jack 12
Nannis Andrew 12
Nguyen Kevin 12
Nieves Samantha 12
Patterson Brooke 12
Patterson Kaitlyn 12
Peno Sydney 12
Pepin Katelyn 12
Philbrook Lydon 12
Poirier Jillian 12
Poulard Ah’Shanti 12
Radwanski Richard 12
Rajbhandari Aashaya 12
Rodriguez Melody 12
Roig Isaiah 12
Roy Alexandra 12
Ryder Ava 12
Soucy Edward 12
Stevens Erika 12
Syhabout Kiengsack 12
Tyler Spencer 12
White Kayla 12
Zaman Aftab 12

Honors Central High School Q4 2019-2020
Last name First name Grade
Anderson Ethan 9
Ayaya Benjamine 9
Barnes Haylee 9
Bermudez Diaz Bryan 9
Bui Johnny 9
Caraballo Jacob 9
Cardona Lopez John 9
Conkle Aliyah 9
Cunningham Kirstyn 9
Dunn William 9
Elisa Claude 9
Fandunyan Eduard 9
Fullam Brady 9
Gregg Tommy 9
James Freedom 9
Janczyk Alexandria 9
Johnson Jadeyn 9
Karubi Juliette 9
Kibarov Mukhammad 9
Mahamed Qamar 9
Marte Sorisbell 9
Mejia Lopez Jeyson 9
Mulcahy Brendan 9
Noble Megan 9
Proulx Cailin 9
Queena Luca 9
Ramos Jeveah 9
Rashid Shewa 9
Schneiderman Mckenna 9
Sukkar Esra’a 9
Urena Kayla 9
Valiente Hernandez Hedras 9
Wong Jacob 9
Barrows Inanna 10
Barton Rania 10
Bates Baylee 10
Beaule Chloe-Anne 10
Berry Joshua 10
Bouthot Lauren 10
Crouse Joseph 10
Delaney Liam 10
Desilets Cameron 10
Fatuma Jennifer 10
Grzywacz Nicholas 10
Guzman Fanas Esmeralda 10
Halberg Ethan 10
Hall Noah 10
Imam Reeham 10
Jameson Aiden 10
Jean-Baptiste Greg 10
Johnson Jailyn 10
Joyal Ethan 10
Kamaric Nervesa 10
King Nathan 10
Lessard Matthew 10
Lopez Rosa 10
Luca Caleb 10
Martinez Celia 10
Metcalf Anakin 10
Pedersen-Jones Ella 10
Pelletier-Nascimento Natalie 10
Peralta Lilyana 10
Perron Alyssia 10
Robinson Ashanti 10
Rodriguez Rivera Gabriela 10
Rosario Nilson 10
Ruth Tristan 10
Santana Emily 10
Serrano Jenifer 10
Sheikh Saif 10
Suljevic Hana 10
Swanson Christian 10
Valcourt Joshua 10
Zemp Abigail 10
Ahmetovic Emin 11
Aylward Victoria 11
Bah Jamal 11
Bilolo Gradi 11
Bista Medhabi 11
Cavanaugh Myles 11
Cehic Ajlina 11
Contreras-Velez Maranatha 11
Daw Rayna 11
Freeman Mason 11
Girard Michael 11
Greenwood Emily 11
Hazelton Jamie 11
Kareem Haider 11
Kasa Milca 11
Kelly Sean 11
Laflamme Olivia 11
Lalos Maxwell 11
LaPorta Rachel 11
Macias Bryan 11
Manning Maeve 11
Mathieu Julianna 11
Mawo Baril 11
McGarvey Shawn 11
McInnis Kenna 11
Mikus Benjamin 11
Muhoza Alice 11
Mulholland Thomas 11
Murphy Olivia 11
Philbrook Molly 11
Saidybah Aunty Penda 11
Scala William 11
Subba Sandip 11
Tedesco Joseph 11
Tsecaris Amelia 11
Wheeler Samantha 11
Abdi Abdulkadir 12
Abo Shakra Osama 12
Acosta Vasquez Franciel Madalie 12
Alphonse Nuru 12
Ange Nishimirue 12
Bayubahe Yves 12
Beede Madison 12
Brown Sophia 12
Ceaser Darren 12
Cordero Valeria 12
Covey Kaylee 12
Cronshaw Brendan 12
Defosses Robert 12
Dobos Christian 12
Dube Isabella 12
Dunia Imara 12
Fraga Alexa 12
Furtado Dominic 12
Gleason Liam 12
Hood Brian 12
Hussein Ibrahim 12
Joseph Eysha 12
Kamen Julia 12
Krantz Emma 12
Lemire Sahvannah 12
Lopez Silbestre Gabriel 12
MacDonald Jacob 12
Mahadi Mohamed 12
Montoya Serrano Keizi 12
Muhidin Mohamed 12
O’Connell Aidan 12
Osman Hassan 12
Payne Keshia 12
Rajabu Hatangimana 12
Randolph Trevelle 12
Rivard Matthew 12
Rodriguez Josue 12
Santos Gonzalez Andreina 12
Sarkhushzada Salma 12
Simard Madalynn 12
Softic Ajla 12
Styles Ashley 12
Suljevic Haris 12
Tsang Joanne 12
Upton Kevin 12