‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway on Lowell Street

MANCHESTER, NH– Police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in the area of Maple and Lowell streets which closed a section of Lowell Street Thursday and caused school officials to place Central High School on “stay in place” status.

School district spokesman Andrew Toland said an alert went out to parents, adding that all students and faculty were safe. Just after 1 p.m. Toland said that they were awaiting further word from police. The order was a precaution due to the proximity of the school to the police activity, he said. Police closed down a section of Lowell Street, between Beech and Maple streets.

The stay-in-place order for the high school was lifted as of about 2 p.m.

The content of the message sent to parents is below:

“Following a police-involved incident near the campus of Central High School, we have moved the school to stay-in-place status. We made this decision in consultation with the Manchester Police Department. In stay-in-place status, all staff and students remain in their current location. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

Police spokesperson Heather Hamel confirmed that there is police activity in the area due to a suspicious death, which was followed by an announcement from the Attorney General’s office, that they are assisting police in the investigation.

According to the daily police log officers were dispatched to Maple and Lowell streets at 12:31 p.m. for a report of a fight.