Central High School campus secured for 3 hours after ‘potential threat’

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A ‘potential threat’ which was eventually deemed ‘not credible’ made involving Central High School brought police to the campus Thursday morning to secure the campus.

According to police, on November 4, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m. the police department learned that Manchester Central High School received a report of a potential threat directed at the school.

Officers immediately responded to the school and the school was moved to a secure campus and classes continued inside the building. The Manchester School District sent notices to parents informing them of the situation.

Manchester Police and the School District worked together in this matter, and collectively believe there is no credible threat to the school. After approximately 3 hours, the secure campus status was lifted and all school business resumed as normal.