Central grad joins Boston Symphony Orchestra

MANCHESTER. NH – Roric Cunningham, a 2019 graduate of Central High School, is among the newest additions to the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Cunningham, a cellist, will make his first performance with the BSO this summer before departing on a European tour.

After graduating from Central, Cunningham went on to the prestigious Juilliard School, from which he will soon graduate. While still in high school, he won the Portsmouth Symphony and Lakes Region Symphony competitions in 2017 and has since performed with both orchestras. Cunningham has also appeared as soloist with the New Hampshire Philharmonic.

“I’m so thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the Boston Symphony this fall,” Cunningham said. “Since I grew up an hour away from Boston and had been to several concerts, the BSO has always been my dream job. I’m so excited to be pursuing my dream as my career and to be making music in Boston with amazing musicians for years to come.”

Cunningham’s first performance with the BSO will come on August 18 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. You can find more information on that performance and buy tickets here. The orchestra will then embark on a tour of Europe, but that won’t be Cunningham’s first overseas touring experience. He attended the National Youth Orchestra in 2018 and 2019, touring with the ensemble to London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, and other cities around the world, playing at such venues as London’s Royal Albert Hall, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie, Konzerthaus Berlin, LOTTE Concert Hall in Seoul, and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. In 2020 and 2021, he attended the Heifetz Institute and in 2022 was a member of the Verbier Festival Orchestra.

Read more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra.