Central football suspended for 10 days due to COVID

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that it has decided to suspend all practices and games for the Central High School football team for 10 days.

The decision comes due to positive COVID-19 tests among members of the team, and out of an abundance of caution.

The Manchester School District is working closely with the Central leadership team and coaches, as well as in consultation with the Manchester Health Department and NH Department of Health and Human Services regarding the positive cases.

