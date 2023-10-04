Central, building toward postseason, drops tight one at home

MANCHESTER, NH – Scoreless through 60-plus minutes, Tuesday’s contest between the Manchester Central High School boys soccer team and Pinkerton Academy had the feel of a playoff game.

Thankfully for first-year CHS head coach Maid Ahmic and his players, the Little Green will live to fight another day after the Astros scored twice in the final 20 minutes to secure the 2-0 road victory at Gill Stadium.

Pinkerton improved to 10-1 on the season to move into a tie atop the Division-I standings while Central slipped to 7-4 and seventh in the table.

Though Central had a couple quality opportunities in front of the net, the Pinkerton defense, backed by senior goalie Cameron Kincik, stood up, while the Little Green conceded twice on the opposite end of the pitch.

The first goal came on a cross from junior Phoenix Beaulieu to Astros’ senior striker Jason Rzasa who punched the ball past Central sophomore keeper Samuel O’Toole with 19:30 left on the clock; and the nail in Central’s coffin came 12-minutes later when Pinkerton captain Zack Smith, at the top of the box, found the ball on his foot on a pass from Beaulieu. Smith leaned back and delivered a perfectly-curved heat-seeking missile off the top right corner and into the back of the net.

