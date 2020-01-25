Central and Memorial dominate at city swimming championship

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday night at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester high school students gathered to determine this year’s city championship.

On the girls’ side, Manchester Central’s 155 points carried the day, followed by Manchester Memorial (121), Manchester West (19) and Trinity (8).

Central junior Allison Gowern was the first swimmer of the night to punch a ticket to the NHIAA Swimming Championships at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, finishing with a time of 2:20.49 in the 200-meter freestyle. Gowern also earned a spot in Durham in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 5:12.34.

She’ll be joined in Durham by fellow Central teammates junior Grace Mayhew (28.96, 50-meter freestyle; 100-meter freestyle, 1:07.11) and sophomore Kathryn Craig (1:22.19 100-meter butterfly).

On the boys’ side, Memorial outpaced Central overall, 177-44.

Memorial freshman Cesar Rivas Castro earned a spot in Durham with a time of 2:25.67 in the 200-meter freestyle, as will Central sophomore Conlan Hurley (2:23.14, 200-meter individual medley; 4:32.24, 400-meter freestyle), Memorial senior Ian Anderson (28.50, 50-meter freestyle), Memorial freshman Joshua McDonald (1:09.21, 100-meter butterfly), Memorial sophomore Leonardo Laurdison (1:15.23, 100-meter butterfly), Central freshman Mirza Kruscica (1:15.42, 100-meter butterfly; 1:17.63, 100-meter breaststroke).

The State Championship will take place on Feb. 15, starting at 8:45 a.m.